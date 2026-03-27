State Police Gains Momentum as IGP Submits 75-Page Framework to Senate

* Barau-led Constitution Review Committee to scrutinise proposal alongside other submissions

* Police cite extensive consultation, strategic insight to reshape Nigeria’s security architecture

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The push for the establishment of state police gathered fresh momentum on Thursday as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu submitted a comprehensive framework for the proposed police system to Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, for legislative action.

The 75-page document, which outlines the structure, governance, and coordination mechanisms for both federal and state policing systems, was presented at the National Assembly in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to decentralise policing and strengthen internal security.

The submission was made on behalf of the police chief by Olu Ogunsakin, who chaired the Nigeria Police Force committee tasked with developing the framework on state policing.

Titled, “A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the report detailed the operational modalities for the proposed state police system and sought to provide a roadmap for its seamless integration into Nigeria’s existing security architecture.

According to the IGP, the document represents the culmination of extensive consultations, professional assessments, and strategic evaluations undertaken by the force to address the complexities surrounding the creation of state police.

He stated that the report captured the collective expertise and informed perspectives of stakeholders, while also examining the legal, administrative, and operational implications of decentralising policing powers.

Disu stated, “The report covers the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Force, derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting state police in Nigeria.”

He expressed optimism that the framework would enrich ongoing national discourse and support lawmakers in making well-informed and pragmatic decisions on what he described as a critical component of Nigeria’s security reform.

The IGP said, “It is our expectation that the contents of this report will meaningfully contribute to ongoing deliberations and assist in shaping informed, balanced, and pragmatic decisions on this critical aspect of national security architecture.”

The police chief explained that the document was formally transmitted to Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution as the Nigeria Police’s official input on the contentious issue of state policing.

In his response, the deputy senate president, who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, commended the IGP for what he described as a proactive and timely intervention in the ongoing constitutional reform process.

Barau assured that the committee would give due consideration to the framework alongside other memoranda submitted by stakeholders as part of efforts to review the 1999 Constitution and address emerging governance and security challenges.

He stated that the initiative aligned with the broader security agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritised enhanced safety and the protection of life and property across the country.

The renewed legislative attention to state police came amid increasing concerns over insecurity and growing calls for a decentralised policing system that would empower sub-national governments to respond more effectively to local security threats.

Advocates of state police argue that a decentralised structure would improve intelligence gathering, rapid response, and community engagement, while critics have continued to raise concerns over potential abuse by state authorities and the need for robust safeguards.

With the submission of the Nigeria Police’s framework, the debate is expected to gain further traction within the National Assembly, as lawmakers weigh competing interests and proposals in a bid to evolve a more responsive and efficient policing system for the country.

The senate committee’s review of the document is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the final constitutional amendments that would redefine Nigeria’s policing structure in the years ahead.