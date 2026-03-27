Czech Republic Supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for Sahara

The Czech Republic has expressed support for genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as a most feasible solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Czech Republic position was expressed in the Joint Declaration, signed in Rabat, following the meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita and the Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Petr Macinka, who is visiting the Kingdom for the first time.

The statement added that the Joint Declaration specifies that the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Morocco will travel to the Sahara region to prepare visits by Czech entrepreneurs and support joint economic initiatives.

“Furthermore, it underlines that the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Rabat will henceforth extend its consular coverage to the Sahara, as it does to the rest of the Kingdom’s territory, thereby acting in accordance with the Czech Republic’s position on the Moroccan Sahara at the diplomatic, economic and consular levels.

“Welcoming the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), the Czech Republic considers Morocco’s 2007 autonomy Proposal as the most appropriate, serious, credible and realistic basis for achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, the Joint Declaration continues.”

The statement added that “The two ministers also reaffirmed their support for the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Sahara, as well as for his efforts to advance the political process with a view to reaching a definitive political solution to this regional dispute.”

The Czech Republic’s position is coming after European countries, including Belgium, Bolivia and Finland have already shown strong support to the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco.

In addition, a number of countries have recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces in Western Sahara and supported the country’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and realistic solution to the dispute.

To date, more than 20 countries have opened consulates in the southern cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, while over 110 UN member states have expressed support for the Autonomy Plan as a serious and credible basis for a lasting political settlement.

The European Union has also officially adopted a unified position supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for the Sahara at the 15th EU-Morocco Association Council session recently held in Brussels.

The 27 EU-member states agreed that genuine autonomy could be among the most feasible solutions for the final resolution of the regional dispute.