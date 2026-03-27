8,453 Party Delegates Storm Abuja for APC National Convention, Tinubu’s Affirmation

* FG shuts federal secretariat for exercise

* Party swears in Bauchi executives as Gombe hosts North-east zonal congress

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and Gombe, Olawale Ajimotokan and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the eighth National Convention of All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to take place from today, Friday, March 27, to Saturday, March 28, in Abuja would be attended by no fewer than 8,453 delegates drawn from the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The highpoint of the exercise would be the affirmation of President Bola Tinubu as APC’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Idris announced the attendance yesterday in Abuja at an APC World Media Briefing ahead of the party’s convention.

He described the convention as a significant milestone that would bring together all the delegates for leadership elections, policy engagement, and strategic direction-setting for the party’s next phase.

The information minister stated, “The convention is not just a routine exercise, but a moment of reflection, consolidation, and planning.

“It represents our collective resolve to strengthen democratic values, deepen internal governance, and align party processes with national development priorities.”

He said the spread would reflect inclusiveness, unity, and democratic maturity, while reinforcing the party’s commitment to advancing national development under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He assured that exhaustive plans had been made to accommodate all accredited delegates.

Idris stated, “I want to assure you that nobody will be left out. The party is very responsible, and our budget has a self-adjusting mechanism to accommodate all delegates.

“It represents our collective resolve to strengthen democratic values, deepen internal governance, and align party processes with national development priorities.”

He explained that APC had since its founding remained a platform for progressive ideals, national cohesion, and purposeful leadership.

Idris said APC’s resilience across multiple electoral cycles underscored its strength as a leading political force in Nigeria.

He commended the ruling party, stating that it has consistently demonstrated ability to manage leadership transitions in an orderly and structured manner, with strengthened internal systems that would promote accountability, inclusiveness, and stakeholder participation.

Idris said. “The APC continues to evolve as a broad-based political platform that accommodates diverse perspectives while maintaining unity of purpose. This diversity remains a key strength in advancing national development and democratic consolidation.” The press briefing had in attendance Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Vice Chairman of the Central Committee, Senator Pius Ayim.

Equally at the briefing were Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; and other top party dignitaries.

FG Shuts Federal Secretariat for Convention

The federal government ordered the closure of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja in view of the APC National Convention taking place today and tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Abdul Garba, also directed civil servants to work from home as a result of the closure.

Garba said in a circular sighted last night that the directive affected all staff in Phases I, II, and III of the complex, as well as Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He explained that the measure was necessitated by the deployment of Eagle Square for APC National Convention that would have in attendance over 8,000 delegates from across the country.

The circular said regarding the closure of the federal secretariat, “This is due to the use of Eagle Square for the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party on the said dates.

“All concerned Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies are kindly requested to bring the content of this circular to the attention of their staff, and ensure strict compliance.”

The notice added that major roads around the Federal Secretariat Complex, notably Ahmadu Bello Way and Shehu Shagari Way, would be closed from March 27 to 28, because of the convention at Eagle Square.

It said, “All Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Offices located within the Federal Secretariat, Phases I, II & III are hereby informed of the closure of all access roads leading to and around the said Federal Secretariat Complex, from Friday, 27th to Saturday, 28th March, 2026.”

APC Swears in Bauchi Executives, Prays for Party Unity, Success Ahead 2027 Elections

APC in Bauchi State inaugurated 36 newly elected State Executive Committee members, with Alhaji Muhammad Tilde as the committee chairman.

The oath of office was administered yesterday at the state party secretariat by Barrister Abdulmumini Adamu, with the members presented certificates.

THISDAY gathered that out of the 36 elected officials, 29 were sworn-in during the ceremony, while seven were absent.

Those sworn-in included Bauchi State APC chairman, Tilde; Secretary, Mustapha Zurami; Zonal Vice Chairmen Yusuf Kawu Gana (Zone II) and Ibrahim Ahmad (Zone III); Legal Adviser, Rabiu Garba; Assistant Legal Adviser, Mohammed A. Umar; State Treasurer, Ahmed Yaro; Financial Secretary, Bilya Burna; and Assistant Financial Secretary, Lamara Jajo.

Others were State Organising Secretary, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad; Auditor, Ayuba Musa; Publicity Secretary, Shehu Mohammed; State Welfare Secretary, Ibrahim Gambo; and State Women Leader, Rabi Musa, among others.

Those absent at the swearing-in included Vice Chairman, Ibrahim Makama; Assistant Secretary, Rifkatu Samson Daniel; and Zonal Vice Chairman I, Abdulmumini Kundak.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated executives, Tilde pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them and provide responsible leadership for the party.

Gombe Hosts N’East APC Zonal Congress

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, Wednesday, joined his counterparts and other eminent party stalwarts in the North-east geopolitical zone at the APC zonal congress held in Gombe, the state capital.

During the exercise, leaders adopted consensus candidates to steer the affairs of the party in the zone for the next four years.

In his welcome address, North-East Zonal Coordinator of APC and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, emphasised that the zone was a strong bastion of APC, having five out of six governors and many bigwigs in the country’s political landscape.

Buni stated, “The North-east zone is by every standard a major stakeholder in the life of the All Progressives Congress. l wish to emphasise that there is no zone that is more APC than the North-east zone, and we would continue to work and protect the interest of the party at all times.”

Presiding over the proceedings, the chairman of the congress committee, Mr. Simon Ngwan, disclosed that the zone had opted for consensus mode for electing the zonal leadership.

The decision was reaffirmed through a motion moved by former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and seconded by Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Kumo.

A motion for the adoption of the consensus list was moved by Senator Ali Ndume and seconded by Gombe State APC Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Dantata Ndus, which was overwhelmingly supported by delegates.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues. Fintiri commended party leaders and delegates for their orderly conduct and the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the exercise.

In his remarks, outgoing National Vice Chairman of APC for North-east, Mustapha Salihu, thanked the governors, stakeholders, and other party members for the opportunity to serve the party, and the support and solidarity they enjoyed during their tenure. Salihu stated that they would continue to work for the party’s success.