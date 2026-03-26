100 Undergraduates Get N10m Scholarships in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organi-sation, the Tekena Thankgod Ikpaki Foundation, has awarded scholarships to 100 undergraduate students from Okrika and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

The foundation also distributed assistive aids to persons with disabilities in the same communities.

The outreach was part of activities marking the birthday of the foundation’s Director, Tekena Thankgod Ikpaki.

Speaking at the event, Ikpaki said the initiative, which began over a decade ago, is aimed at empowering indigenes of Okrika descent to build a better future and steer clear of social vices.

Ikpaki, who is also the chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Port Harcourt branch, vowed to use every opportunity of his life to assist humanity, urging well-meaning and well-to-do individuals to strive to support others for a better society.

According to him, “As I enter into this new chapter, I renew my commitment to serve more and to do more for our people. Let’s all be inspired to show kindness, extend a helping hand, and walk together for a better tomorrow.

“We had planned to give 60 educational scholarships to 60 university students, but because I see it as not enough, I have expanded it to 100.”

He explained that the decision to expand the scholarship followed feedback from various communities in the Okrika clan.

“The persons with disabilities who will be receiving assistive aids today, you are valued and loved. We’ll continue to stand with you as God gives us the grace to do better, “ he added.

Ikpaki urged beneficiaries of the empowerment schemes to maximise the benefits for their families and the entire community.

He, however, announced an endowment for a Professorial Chair in the Department of Petroleum Geochemistry, University of Port Harcourt, in the name of the foundation.

One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, Miss Ibitamuno Joshua, said the scholarship would enable them to concentrate on their studies without the thought and stress of how to source their school fees.

“With this scholarship, we are at ease now because our fees are being paid, so we can concentrate on our studies; therefore, we want to say a very big thank you to him,” she said.