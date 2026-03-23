Russia Hosts Classical Music Concert in Abuja to Revive Cultural Ties with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria has hosted a special classical music concert in Abuja, describing the event as a significant step toward strengthening cultural dialogue and people-to-people relations between Nigeria and Russia.

The event, which drew diplomats, cultural enthusiasts, academics and members of the public, featured performances by three talented young Russian musicians from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory, one of Russia’s most prestigious music institutions.

Speaking at the event, the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Andrey Podelyshev noted that the concert was organized with the support of the Russkiy Mir Foundation and the Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

According to him, the concert represents the first cultural event of its kind organized by the Russian Embassy in Nigeria in several years and marks an important effort to revive cultural engagement between the two nations.

“This evening is not simply a concert,” the envoy said. “It is an important step toward strengthening cultural dialogue between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Russian Federation. We hope it will mark the beginning of a new tradition that brings our peoples closer through the universal language of music.”

He expressed appreciation to several Nigerian institutions for supporting the initiative, including the National Universities Commission for providing the venue, as well as the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Nigeria Immigration Service for their cooperation.

Special recognition was also given to Abba Music School for its role in coordinating the event and facilitating the participation of the visiting musicians.

The envoy said Russia also hopes to deepen cultural exchange by creating opportunities for Nigerian artists and creative groups to perform in Russia in the future, allowing Russian audiences to experience Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“We look forward to the day when Nigerian creative groups will visit Russia, enabling our audiences to appreciate the depth, diversity and richness of Nigeria’s culture,” he said.

Guests at the concert were treated to a carefully curated repertoire of classical masterpieces drawn from Russian and global musical traditions, showcasing the technical brilliance and artistry of the visiting performers.

The evening also provided an opportunity for cultural interaction among diplomats, academics, students and music lovers, reinforcing the role of arts and culture in fostering international understanding.

The Russian envoy concluded his remarks by congratulating Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and thanking guests for attending the event.

Observers noted that the concert reflects a renewed effort by Russia to use cultural diplomacy to deepen engagement with Nigeria, particularly in the areas of education, arts and cultural exchange.