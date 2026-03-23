Ogunbiyi Becomes First Nigerian Named to TIME Earth Awards

TIME has named the trailblazing Nigerian, Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, on its 2026 TIME Earth list recognizing six global leaders at the forefront of climate action.

Now in its fourth year, the Earth Awards are TIME’s apex award that honors individuals whose actions have had an indelible impact on global efforts to address climate change.

Damilola was recognised for her efforts to advance a clean energy transition and decarbonize energy systems across the world, thus reducing emissions.

Damilola commented: “The energy transition is about people and the families and communities whose lives are transformed by reliable, clean power. Across the Global South, countries are leading the way – from Pakistan’s solar capacity reaching 33 GW to Kenya generating over 90% of its electricity from clean energy. In Nigeria, one of the world’s largest distributed renewable energy programmes is expanding access at scale, unlocking opportunity and improving livelihoods. This recognition is a reminder of what’s possible when we put people at the centre of the energy transition.”

This TIME Earth recognition adds to the many other awards Damilola has received in the last four years – a reflection of the transformative work she continues to do in her dual role as the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General, and the CEO of Sustainable Energy for All.

With Damilola at the helm, Sustainable Energy for All has entered into working relationships with over 200 partners, supported over 100 countries globally, and secured commitments of more than USD 1.6 trillion in energy finance. Previously, Damilola worked as the head of the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria (REA) and she initiated the Nigerian Electrification Project, a USD 550 million facility that to date has provided energy access to over 8 million people across Nigeria and implemented over 100 megawatts of decentralized energy projects supplying electricity to hospitals, schools, and government facilities.