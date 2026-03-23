From Vision to Results: Igboaka Sets Agenda for Soludo’s Second Term

A security expert and conflict resolution scholar, Dr. Peter Igboaka, has described the first tenure of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo as visionary and reform-driven, while also noting that the second term must focus more on measurable outcomes that will directly impact the economic and social wellbeing of the people of Anambra State.

Igboaka stated this while responding to questions on the performance of the Soludo administration and expectations for the governor’s second tenure.

According to him, the first four years of the administration were largely characterized by strong policy direction, urban renewal efforts, revenue reforms and digital governance initiatives, which he said reflected a well-structured intellectual approach to governance.

Igboaka, who holds a Ph.D in Security Studies and Conflict Resolution, with academic background in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Peace and Reconciliation Studies from the United Kingdom, however, explained that while the administration showed clear vision in several sectors, governance is ultimately judged by visible socio-economic results.

He stressed that security concerns and gaps in policy implementation affected public perception of the first term.

He described the period as a foundation-laying phase, noting that the real test of the administration will be the ability to translate its ideas into concrete economic growth, job creation and improved living conditions in the second tenure.

Responding to questions about expectations for the new term, the scholar said Ndi Anambra now expect consolidation of existing projects, stronger security architecture and policies that will stimulate sustainable economic expansion.

According to him, the government must move from conceptual reforms to practical outcomes, with clear performance targets, institutional accountability and efficient execution of programmes already initiated during the first tenure.

On the issue of investment and business environment, Dr. Igboaka, who is also a businessman, advised the state government to make ease of doing business a top priority, stressing that investors are attracted not by promises but by predictable systems.

He recommended reduction of bureaucratic bottlenecks, elimination of multiple taxation, establishment of a functional one-stop investment platform and strategic investment in industrial parks, power supply and transport logistics, which he said are necessary for positioning Anambra as a competitive economic hub.

He further noted that security must be treated as an economic policy priority, explaining that no meaningful investment can thrive in an environment where lives and property are not fully protected. According to him, strengthening security institutions will not only improve public safety but will also boost investor confidence and overall productivity within the state.

The security expert also commended the administration’s efforts at moral re-orientation and the ongoing campaign against criminality and social delinquency, describing the crackdown on practices that promote quick wealth without hard work as a bold step toward restoring societal values.

He added, however, that such reforms must be applied with fairness and balance across all sectors to maintain credibility and public trust, noting that ethical renewal should be holistic and not selective.

Dr. Igboaka called for greater attention to agricultural development as part of efforts to diversify the state’s economy, pointing out that overdependence on internally generated revenue from taxation places pressure on citizens and businesses.

He suggested that investment in agro-processing, value chain development and rural production clusters would create jobs, expand revenue sources and strengthen economic stability across the state.

Speaking from the perspective of a widely travelled Nigerian who interacts frequently with people in the diaspora, he said many Anambra indigenes abroad are willing to invest in the state but remain concerned about security, transparency, land disputes and policy inconsistency.

He advised the government to build strong institutional frameworks that will guarantee property rights, ensure transparent land administration and protect private investments, adding that digitization of land records and clear legal processes will greatly improve investor confidence.

He also urged the diaspora community to move beyond individual remittances and begin to form structured investment groups that can partner with the government in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and technology, stressing that development can only be achieved through collaboration between government, private sector and citizens at home and abroad.

Responding to questions about the governor’s long-standing vision of transforming Anambra into what he described as an “African Dubai-Taiwan,” Dr. Igboaka said the idea remains achievable, but only if policies are backed by disciplined implementation, institutional stability and deliberate economic planning.

He noted that the second term presents a decisive opportunity to convert the vision into reality, adding that the success of the administration will ultimately depend on its ability to deliver tangible progress that can be felt across communities.

The Anambra-born intellectual concluded that the new tenure represents a defining moment in the state’s development, expressing optimism that with the right policies, improved security and stronger partnership with investors and the diaspora, Anambra can attain the level of economic transformation envisioned by the governor.