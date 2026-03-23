DAW Calls for Women Access to Skills, Resources, Opportunities 

The Founder of a Belgium-based social enterprise, Digital African Women (DAW), Khadijat Abdulkadir has called for women access to skills, resources and opportunities for full participation in the global economy.

Khadijat said the task requires collaboration, commitment, and a shared understanding that the progress of women is inseparable from the progress of society itself.

The Digital African Woman is co-financed by the European Union with the purpose of empowering African women across Europe and Africa.

She said this at the organisation’s International Women’s Day gathering. Centered on the theme “Accelerate Her Power: Rights. Justice. Action recently held in Lagos.

She emphasised that women remain central to solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges in areas such as technology, governance, education, and finance.

“No economy grows without the contribution of women. And no digital future can truly exist if half of the world’s population remains excluded. Over the past decade, this revolutionary platform has grown into a vital support system for women navigating complex economic and social environments.” She said.

According to her, Many of the beneficiaries supported through the initiative represent stories of extraordinary resilience.

She explained that some are women rebuilding their lives after displacement, while others are pursuing careers in fields where women remain underrepresented.