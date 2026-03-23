APC to Retain Zoning Formula, National Executive, Say Progressive Governors 

Segun James

Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) it the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from a meeting in the early hours of today were they resolved to retain the executive of the party at the national level.

At the meeting which ended at 01.45 am, the Governors said that since the President remains in position, there is therefore no need to rezone the party’s leadership.

The Chairman of the PGF, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who disclosed this while answering questions from reporters, stressed that the forum also discussed the war in the Persian Gulf region and the implication for Nigeria.

The PGF in a statement signed by Uzodimma said they deliberated “on development of the nation, the obligations of state leadership, and the duty of progressive governors to translate national reforms into visible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

The meeting reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to principled governance, democratic stability, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressed that the major thrust of the engagement centred on the President’s commitment to addressing the security situation in the country, “alongside the broader imperatives of economic renewal, social welfare, infrastructure, food systems, and deepening cooperative federalism.

“The Forum noted that the President’s recent visit to the United Kingdom also formed part of this wider security and development diplomacy, and welcomed his assurance that he would continue strategic engagement with other countries to strengthen joint collaboration in tackling security challenges and advancing other development-related priorities.

“The Forum appreciated Mr. President’s openness, clarity of purpose, and commitment to building a stronger Federation.In attendance were Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Forum also met with the National Leadership of the Party to discuss very important party matters.The meeting served as a platform for policy alignment, institutional reflection, and renewed solidarity around the ideals of progressive governance, which place the human person at the centre of public policy and understand government not merely as an instrument of power, but as a trust for justice, order, and shared prosperity.

“National Direction and the Burden of Leadership the Forum undertook a review of the national political, economic, and security environment. Members noted that moments of reform are often difficult because they ask a nation to move beyond old comforts into a more durable future. The PGF therefore reaffirmed that responsible leadership must be judged not only by its response to present pressures, but also by its courage to lay the foundations of long-term stability, productivity, and inclusion.”