Osimhen to Undergo Surgery, Will be Sidelined for Six Weeks

Kunle Adewale

Galatasaray star, Victor Osimhen has confirmed he will undergo surgery after suffering a fractured arm, revealing that he expects to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Super Eagles forward disclosed the extent of his injury during a livestream session with Nigerian social media influencer Carter Efe, explaining the need for an operation and outlining his recovery timeline.

Speaking during the session, Osimhen said, “I need to go under the knife. ‘Under the knife’ means I need to have surgery to fix it because my arm is broken. It will take a maximum of five to six weeks. Six weeks at most, and I will be back to football.”

He further provided insight into the rehabilitation process, adding, “Most of the time, it’s four weeks, then two weeks for you to train alone, gradually regain your fitness, and then you join the team.” The injury occurred during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, where Osimhen was injured in the first half after a heavy challenge.

The striker was involved in a physical contest with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté midway through the half, leaving him in visible discomfort.

Subsequent medical examinations after the match confirmed that the forward had sustained a fracture in his right forearm.

Osimhen has since returned to Nigeria for a short break as he prepares to undergo surgery and begin his recovery.

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The 27-year-old now faces a spell on the sidelines, with his return dependent on the progress of his rehabilitation following the procedure.