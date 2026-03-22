Ongoing 90-Day AI Animation Stress Test Transforms Lagos Mainland Neighbourhood 

Yinka Olatunbosun

In the heart of Ijora Badia, Lagos, a maze of submerged buildings hides a remarkable sight: a shelter built entirely from recycled PET bottles. Inside, children in colourful uniforms are cutting and pasting scraps of paper—a quiet prelude to a much bigger story: the ongoing 90-day live stress test at Africa’s first Tier-3 AI Animation Hub.

This isn’t just a studio. It’s a gateway for young storytellers and a bold experiment in merging creativity, technology, and sustainability. Since 2022, the hub has trained spirited children, helping them rise above challenges and showcase both artistic flair and digital skills.

On February 26, Adetunwase Adenle, founder of Slum Art and Animation Hub, officially opened the facility and launched the stress test to showcase and refine what is poised to become the world’s first fully automated AI television (AI TV) platform. Community leaders, investors, media, and partners witnessed the unveiling of a project designed to transform lives through 21st-century skills.

For 90 days, the studio doors remain open to the public, offering a front-row view of AI-powered storytelling—from concept to broadcast.

What sets the hub apart is its structure: the world’s first animation studio built from recycled plastic bottles, turning waste into climate-conscious innovation. By integrating circular economy principles with high-performance AI production, the project proves sustainability and cutting-edge technology can thrive together.

The stress test is validating infrastructure durability, energy sustainability, and real-time AI animation pipelines, while refining collaborative storytelling workflows.

Globally, companies like Disney and OpenAI are exploring AI-driven narrative ecosystems—but Nigeria is carving its own path, building sovereign platforms that give African creators both voice and ownership.

The hub’s flagship production, The Nigeria Story, aims to unite up to one million contributors in a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest collaborative animation project ever, rooted in mass participation and digital inclusion.

During its pilot phase, over 10,000 children across Lagos trained in AI-assisted storytelling, proving youth engagement, operational feasibility, and scalability. Now, the AI Factory steps up as a community-driven industrial engine, preparing one million young storytellers for global distribution and challenging stereotypes of underprivileged areas. Inspired by Eyes of Wakanda, The Lion King, and Madagascar, these creatives are set to make their voices heard worldwide.

The hub’s physical construction was made possible by World Connect, turning recycled plastic into opportunity. First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been a key supporter since 2019, positioning the initiative as its flagship 2026 CSR project. Omoniyi Iyanda, FCMB’s Head of CSR, said: “This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusive innovation, environmental responsibility, and long-term economic empowerment. We are investing in sustainable impact with global relevance.”

\He added: “Education transforms lives. It opens minds, shows people how to escape poverty, and spot opportunities. This hub is another leap in the right direction.”

FCMB’s involvement marks a shift from charity-driven CSR to capability-driven nation building—accelerating AI literacy across Nigeria for 2026 and beyond.

For Adenle, the launch is about action, not promises: “We are not asking the world to believe us. We are inviting the world to test us.”

Meanwhile, the 90-day stress test is well underway, offering a living laboratory where AI storytelling, youth empowerment, and sustainable innovation converge.