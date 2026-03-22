Idris: Nigeria Ready to Ease Middle East Tension by Stabilising Global Energy Supply

*Says security agencies working to ensure safety of Nigerians

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasised the capability of Nigeria to ease global security in the energy sector in the light of the disruption to global oil production occasioned by the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.



Idris asserted this in an interview with the BBC, where he delivered his assessment on the escalating tensions in the Middle East and their potential impact on Nigeria.

He affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to support global stability, especially in the energy sector saying “Nigeria is ever ready to contribute to energy security around the world. Whatever Nigeria can do to ease tension, it will do. The world needs oil, and Nigeria is there.”

He also spoke on the security challenges in the country, particularly the role of intelligence services in the light of recent suicide attacks in Maiduguri that led to death of scores of people.



The minister said the security agencies were working around the clock to ensure the safety of citizens, in addition to taking deliberate and sustained steps to strengthen security across the country.

He assured that the federal government has a clear focus on protecting lives and property and preventing further attacks.

Idris also tacitly rejected the notion of a failure on the part of Nigeria’s security agencies, saying, “I don’t think they failed. I think that more work needs to be done. Nigerian security agencies are working around the clock to ensure that this does not happen again.”

He further stated that Maiduguri had recorded significant improvements in peace and stability over time.



“The government is putting a lot of attention. The reform agenda of the president is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians are safe and that this does not happen again.”

He assessed President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing engagements abroad, especially the recent state visit to the UK as a visit that would boost Nigeria’s international relations.

“This visit underscores the historical relationship, the cultural ties, and the economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. We hope that we will deepen it further in the interest of both countries,” he said.



The minister also highlighted the positive impact of the administration’s reforms, noting that they were already improving Nigeria’s global standing. “With the reforms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instituted, we have seen a significant uplift in the economy,” positing that “the invitation extended to the President reflects how positively these reforms are being viewed globally.”

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to sustaining reforms, strengthening security, and ensuring that Nigerians can live and work in safety, while also positioning the country as a responsible and reliable partner on the global stage.