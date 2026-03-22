250 Golfers Set for Ebaretonbofa’s 50th Birthday Pro/Am Invitational Tourney 

Kunle Adewale

Under the soft harmattan light of March, the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) will pause to celebrate more than birdies and back-swings, but instead celebrate Stephen Ebaretonbofa’s 50th Birthday Pro/Am Invitational Golf Tournament.

In a sport that measures patience as much as power, BCGS Captain, Stephen’s half-century golf tournament anticipated to feature over 250 golfers across Nigeria offers the perfect excuse to fill the fairways with friends, fun, and a few well-earned celebrations.

The captain’s birthday tournament teeing off from March 23–28, 2026 opens with ladies showcase and unfolds into six days of caddie pride, pro-am drama, veterans grit and guests camaraderie.

The tournament tees off with a dedicated BCGS Special Ladies Outing on Monday, setting a festive tone for the week, while on Tuesday, Caddies from Edo and Delta States contest an open round, recognising their role in the game, and captain’s mentorship.

Wednesday and Thursday are set aside for the professionals challenge, featuring the top 10 professionals in Nigeria competing against other invited professionals from Ikoyi Golf Club, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Ikeja Golf Club; IBB Golf Country Club; TYB Golf Club; Python Golf Club; Ilorin Golf Club; Ibori Golf and Country Club.

Others are Sapele Athletic Golf Club, Ogunnu Golf Resorts; Ibom Golf and Country Club; UBTH Golf Club, and BCGS.

Friday actions continue on the fairways with men’s hcp 13–28, ladies hcp 29–36, all veterans and super veterans taking the centre stage.

The grande finale on Saturday will witness the championship flights and guests featuring men’s hcp 1–12, ladies hcp 1–28, and all invited guests to play the closing round just as presentation of prizes and dinner follow at 6:00 pm in the BCGS pavilion.