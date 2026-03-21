Traditional Rulers Rally Support for Jarigbe’s Re-election as Senator Seeks Backing for Tinubu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Traditional rulers and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River North Senatorial District have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, as he intensifies consultations ahead of the 2027 polls and canvasses support for the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The renewed endorsement came during the senator’s engagements with the Obudu and Obanliku Traditional Rulers Councils, as well as party leaders in both local government areas, where he formally declared his intention to seek another mandate.

A statement on Saturday by his Media Office explained that the senator, while addressing the gathering, urged constituents to align with the policies of the Tinubu administration and the economic blueprint of Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu.

He noted that sustained support for both governments would translate into improved living standards for the people.

He described Otu as a grassroots-driven leader working assiduously to reposition the state’s economy, adding that synergy between federal and state authorities remained key to unlocking development in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker, who earlier met with APC stakeholders in Obanliku, stressed that his re-election bid should be assessed based on his track record rather than ethnic or regional sentiments.

He reaffirmed his resolve to attract more federal projects to the area to deepen grassroots development.

Jarigbe also commended the people of Obudu for their non-partisan disposition, recalling that he won in five wards during the last election despite facing an opponent from the area.

Highlighting his personal ties to Obudu, the senator noted that he had his early education at St. Charles Primary School in the community, a connection he said had fostered long-standing relationships with the people.

He further recalled his advocacy for a governorship shift to the northern part of the state, which eventually produced a governor from the area.

Appealing for sustained support, Jarigbe assured stakeholders of his commitment to delivering more impactful projects and improving the welfare of his constituents if re-elected.

“We have not waited for another election cycle before returning to the people. We have remained engaged and committed to service,” he said, while pledging to sustain effective representation and grassroots interaction.

In their separate remarks, traditional rulers and party leaders in both Obudu and Obanliku commended the senator for what they described as visible developmental strides across the district.

They pointed to projects such as the Amukwong Bridge in Alege/Ubang, Igwo Road, Betukwel Road, and several town hall initiatives as evidence of his performance.

The stakeholders also praised his investments in human capital development and consistent engagement with constituents, pledging their continued support for his leadership and re-election bid.

Jarigbe, the statement added, was accompanied on the visits by prominent political stakeholders and party officials from across the senatorial district, reflecting growing momentum around his consultations and 2027 ambition.