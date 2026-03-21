  • Saturday, 21st March, 2026

Toyota Premieres New Three-Row Highlander 

Business | 7 seconds ago

Bennett Oghifo 

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced that it will expand its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup in North America as part of its multi-pathway approach toward achieving a carbon-neutral society. 

As part of this effort, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Toyota’s North American business entity, premiered a new BEV model of the three-row SUV Highlander on February 11 (JST; February 10 PST) in Ojai, California. Sales in North America are expected to begin in late 2026.

Toyota is committed to product- and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota is rolling out a variety of mobility solutions under its multi-pathway approach, offering electrified vehicle options tailored to meet customer needs in each country and region around the world.

To steadily advance its multi-pathway approach in the North American market, Toyota will add a BEV model as a key option for the Highlander. Production will take place at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) as the fourth model in its BEV lineup, following the bZ*1, TOYOTA C-HR*2, and bZ Woodland*3.

•North American name for the bZ4X

•North American name for the TOYOTA C-HR+ (Europe)

•North American name for the bZ4X Touring

Highlander BEV (North American model)

The Highlander has earned strong support from families as a three-row SUV that handles everything from city driving to outdoor adventures, thanks to its spacious interior and excellent off-road performance. Since the first generation launched in the United States in 2001, cumulative sales have exceeded 3.6 million units*4. With the addition of this BEV model, Toyota aims to further evolve the Highlander in its pursuit of a carbon-neutral society.

The lithium-ion battery lineup includes a 76.96kWh*5*6 capacity specification designed for urban driving, such as shopping trips, and a 95.82kWh*5*6 capacity specification aimed at improving cruising range for customers who enjoy long-distance travel and outdoor activities. Together with front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) types, a wide range of options are available to customers.

In addition to incorporating a high-capacity battery and improving eAxle efficiency, the 95.82kWh*5*6 specification has a development target cruising range of up to 320 miles*7 (AWD).

Battery preconditioning*8 is included, with a development target of rapid charging in approximately 30 minutes*9 under cold conditions by maintaining the battery at an optimal temperature for charging.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.