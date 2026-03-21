… Super Eagles Striker Returns to Nigeria after Anfield Heartbreak 

Victor Osimhen is now back in Nigeria as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered during the match at Anfield.

The Galatasaray striker picked up the injury in the first half after the collision with Konaté. Despite the pain, he continued playing until half-time before being taken off.

Medical checks later confirmed that Osimhen had fractured his right forearm. His arm has now been placed in a cast.

According to reports, the striker will wait for the swelling to go down before deciding whether he needs surgery. If surgery is required, he could be out of action for around six weeks.

This would be a big blow for Galatasaray, as Osimhen could miss several important league games, including matches against Trabzonspor, Kocaelispor and Gençlerbirlii. He is also facing a race against time to be fit for a major clash against Fenerbahçe on April 26.

Osimhen’s absence has already been felt at international level. He was not included in the Nigeria national football team squad for upcoming friendly matches against Iran and Jordan in Turkey.

However, his trip to Nigeria was not entirely unexpected. It had already been planned before the injury and international break.

This season has been challenging for the former African Footballer of the Year, who has struggled with fitness issues and missed several matches across domestic and European competitions.

Even so, Osimhen has remained one of Galatasaray’s most important players. He has contributed directly to 26 goals this season, scoring 19 times and providing seven assists.