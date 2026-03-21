Malaysia’s Exports to Nigeria Grows by 20.7% in 2025

Kayode Tokede

Malaysia’s exports to Nigeria grew by 20.7 per cent in 2025, reaching $664 million, underscoring strengthening bilateral trade ties and deepening economic engagement between the two countries amid an evolving global trade landscape.

The export growth was driven primarily by increased exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, which rose by 33.7 per cent.

This was followed by strong growth in transport equipment (1,260 per cent growth), machinery, equipment and parts (44.8 per cent growth), and processed food (28.1per cent growth).

During the same period, Malaysia key imports from Nigeria comprised agricultural products (54.7 per cent), petroleum products (22.9 per cent), metalliferous ores and metal scrap (10.3 per cent), and crude petroleum (4.3 per cent).

Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Nigeria in 2025 reached $1.23 billion, positioning Nigeria as Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner in Africa and 43rd globally.

The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, H.E. Aiyub Omar, welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral trade, noting that the sustained growth provides a strong foundation for enhanced strategic and economic cooperation between both nations.

He highlighted that Malaysian companies are not only exporting goods to Nigeria but are also actively contributing through services and expertise particularly in priority sectors identified by the Nigerian Government such as the development of the palm oil industry.

Malaysian participation spans Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) arrangements, plantation management, infrastructure development, technical services, and technology transfer, all of which are critical in supporting Nigeria’s ambition to strengthen its position as a major global palm oil producer.

Currently, Malaysian companies are involved in the development of approximately 151,800 hectares of oil palm plantations in Nigeria, reflecting Malaysia’s growing role as a strategic partner in agricultural development.

The High Commissioner further emphasised that the Halal industry represents another key area of collaboration, in line with Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to develop its national Halal ecosystem.

Malaysia’s global Halal exports were valued at $13.43 billion in 2024 and are projected to reach $18.98 billion by 2030. Malaysia continues to champion the global Halal ecosystem through the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), scheduled to take place from 23 to 26 September 2026. The previous edition, MIHAS 2025, attracted participation from 80 countries, facilitated over 4,000 business meetings, and generated USD1.53 billion in sales value.

Meanwhile, Counsellor (Trade), MATRADE Lagos, Mr. Jude Bryan S.Dass noted strong interest from Nigerian buyers to participate in MIHAS 2026. In MIHAS 2025, a total of 8 buyers from Nigeria and 21 buyers from West Africa participated. Stronger attendance is anticipated this year, including increased representation from Nigerian exhibitors and buyers.

He further highlighted healthcare services, particularly medical tourism, as a promising avenue for collaboration. Nigerians are estimated to spend between $1.5 billion and $3 billion annually on medical tourism, with key destinations including India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Malaysia offers high-quality and cost-competitive healthcare services, supported by a robust healthcare system comprising 194 private hospitals and 17,832 beds. Key areas of medical expertise include gastroenterology, surgical oncology, orthopaedics, fertility treatment, and bariatric care.

Malaysia’s medical tourism industry, valued at $687.35 million, is projected to grow to $2 billion by 2030, positioning the country as a competitive and attractive destination for Nigerian patients seeking specialised treatment abroad.