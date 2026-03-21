  • Saturday, 21st March, 2026

Liverpool Condemn Konaté Abuse after Injury to Osimhen 

Sport | 11 seconds ago
RECORD DATE NOT STATED 18th March 2026 Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England UEFA Champions League Football, Liverpool versus Galatasaray Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray collide PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxBlunsden

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 18th March 2026 Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England UEFA Champions League Football, Liverpool versus Galatasaray Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray collide PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxBlunsden

Liverpool have strongly spoken out after defender Ibrahima Konaté was targeted with racist abuse on social media following their big win over Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool beat Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals. But the match has been overshadowed by online attacks directed at Konaté.

The French defender was heavily involved in several key moments during the game. One of the most important came early on, when he

accidentally collided with Victor Osimhen. The impact led to a serious arm injury for the Nigerian striker.

Konaté also faced criticism for other incidents during the match. He was involved in a moment where he pulled a teammate away during a tense situation involving Noa Lang, and later clashed with Mauro Icardi near the goalposts.

In the aftermath, some angry fans flooded social media with racist messages aimed at Konaté. These included offensive language and monkey emojis, a pattern often seen after high-pressure matches where emotions run high.

Liverpool reacted quickly and firmly, releasing a strong statement condemning the abuse.

“Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konaté on social media,” the club said.

The club also made it clear that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that they are monitoring the situation closely. They have urged social media platforms to take action against those responsible.

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