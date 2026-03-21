Alake of Egbaland Commends NANTA for Promoting Nigerian Culture, Travels

Charles Ajunwa

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has commended the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) for consistently promoting Nigerian culture and the travel industry.

The monarch gave the commendation when he received members of the NANTA AGM Planning Committee, led by Mrs. Lola Adewole, at the Ake Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oba Gbadebo also commended the association for its resilience and unity over past five decades, noting that sustaining a professional body for 50 years reflects commitment, strong leadership, and shared vision among its members.

The monarch, who assured NANTA of his royal presence at the association’s Golden Jubilee celebration and Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, in April, also prayed for the continued growth and impactful contributions of the association to Nigeria’s cultural tourism sector.

The Alake further said that Egbaland and Ibadan share deep historical, cultural, and traditional ties.

Earlier, the leader of the NANTA delegation, Mrs. Lola Adewole, who was accompanied by the association’s Second National Deputy President, Dr. Tokunbo Dagunduro, and Financial Secretary, Mr. Yinka Ladipo, informed the monarch that NANTA has always promoted Nigeria’s cultural tourism offerings as a vital national asset.

She explained that the association views the country’s cultural heritage as a gold mine that must be preserved and harnessed for Nigeria’s economic and social development.

Adewole noted that the theme of the association’s 50th anniversary, ‘Embracing Our Diverse Cultural Heritage from the City of Firsts: Redefining Our Role as Global Ambassadors’, reflects NANTA’s commitment to supporting and promoting Nigeria’s cultural tourism economy.

As part of activities ahead of the anniversary, the NANTA team also visited the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Sesan Fagbayi, to formally invite him to the Ibadan conference.

During the visit, the delegation highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Ogun State and its importance to national tourism development and economic growth.