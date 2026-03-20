Tinubu Celebrates Nigeria’s Cultural Renaissance at London Exhibition Finale

Sunday Ehigiator





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday, celebrated Nigeria’s growing cultural influence on the global stage as he rounded off his state visit to the United Kingdom with a grand reception at Tate Modern.

The event, which featured the ‘Nigerian Modernism’ exhibition, drew an array of dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

Speaking at the reception, Tinubu described the exhibition as “a testament to a revolution,” praising the pioneering Nigerian artists of the mid-20th century who redefined their identity through art beyond colonial influences.

According to him, “It is a profound honour to stand here, to witness the soul of Nigeria on display.

“What we see here is a people who have taken the best of global techniques and infused them with the enduring rhythms of our heritage.”

He noted that the exhibition reflects a broader cultural renaissance in Nigeria, driven by the country’s thriving creative industries, including art, music, film, and literature, which he described as key components of Nigeria’s global influence.

“Our creative industries are among our greatest exports. They represent Nigeria’s soft power in an interconnected world,” he said.

The exhibition was made possible through a partnership between Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group, which the President commended for supporting Nigeria’s cultural diplomacy and promoting its creative economy.

“By bringing these works to London, you are not just hosting an exhibition; you are facilitating a vital dialogue between our past and our shared future,” Tinubu added.

Addressing Nigerians in the diaspora, the President urged them to draw inspiration from the legacy of innovation and resilience embodied by the artists featured in the exhibition.

“You come from a lineage of pioneers, the ability to innovate, adapt, and lead,” he said.

The reception also highlighted the strengthening relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of culture, commerce, and creative collaboration.

Tinubu concluded by emphasising the universal appeal of art as a bridge between nations.

“Art has no borders. It is the language of our common humanity. As we celebrate Nigerian Modernism, we also celebrate the enduring partnership between our nations and the limitless potential of human creativity.”