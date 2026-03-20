Gothia Cup: Curtain to Fall on Scouting Tournament in Lagos Tomorrow 

Curtains will be drawn on the grassroots football tournament in Cappa, Lagos where some lucky youths may get scouted for clubs in Sweden.

Speaking about the tournament, Country Manager of SKF Nigeria Limited, Mr Oludare Oyegunle, admitted that the Tournament started on the 14th March and will end tomorrow March 21, 2026 with the finals where the winners will be identified for sponsorship.

“We are now in a new phase of another opportunity for the Under- 18 boys that will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in Sweden. There are scouts around monitoring and the successful ones might be lucky to be shortlisted for sponsorship abroad,” observed Oyegunle.

SKF Nigeria Limited is a part of the SKF Group from Gothenburg. It has been sponsoring a team of successful teenage footballers to Sweden as part of its social responsibilities for the Gothia Cup tournament.

A team, SKF Eagles represented Nigeria in 2024 & 2025 . They emerged winners of the category U-16 Boys that contested alongside other teams worldwide.