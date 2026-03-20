Eid-el-Fitr: Senator Saliu Mustapha urges Kwarans to Uphold Ramadan Virtues, Keep Faith in Brighter Future

Jonathan Eze

As Muslims across Nigeria celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Senator Saliu Mustapha has called on the people of Kwara State to sustain the enduring lessons of Ramadan, emphasizing devotion, compassion, discipline, and sacrifice as defining values of a faithful and progressive society.

In a goodwill message to mark the occasion, the lawmaker representing Kwara Central noted that Eid is not only a time for celebration but also a moment for gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to building a more united, peaceful, and prosperous society.

He urged residents to continue embodying the virtues imbibed during the holy month in their daily lives for the advancement of their communities and the strength of the nation.

“I extend my warm greetings to the people of Kwara Central, all Kwarans, and the entire Muslim Ummah,” Mustapha said, while also congratulating Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, His Royal Highness Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Kwara State Council of Ulamah on the successful completion of Ramadan.

The senator further prayed that Almighty Allah accepts the acts of worship of the faithful and grants them abundant rewards.

He also encouraged citizens to remain steadfast and hopeful amid present challenges, expressing confidence that better days lie ahead for Kwara State.

According to him, unity, resilience and collective commitment to progress would continue to drive the state toward greater development.

Reaffirming his dedication to public service, Mustapha assured constituents of his continued efforts toward policies and initiatives that will uplift lives and secure a brighter future for all Kwarans.

“May Allah (SWT) accept our prayers, fasting, and sacrifices, and grant us peace, good health, and abundant blessings,” he added.