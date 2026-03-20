APC: Be Wary of Planned Osun NULGE Protest to UBA Branches in Osogbo on Monday

• Alerts Police, DSS, Civil Defence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the police and other statutory security services in the state to be wary of a wild protest planned by the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

A privileged information sourced from contacts close to the NULGE revealed the leadership of the labour union in the state has instructed its branches to mobilize twenty staff per local government to embark on a protest to the United Bank for Africa (UBA) branches in Osogbo on Monday, 23rd of March, 2026.

Part of the plots is allegedly to picket the bank, kidnap recalcitrant workers and disrupt commercial activities in the branches of the bank.

It was discovered that the planned NULGE protest to the UBA branches in Osogbo, the state capital, was the result of a meeting that the leadership of the labour held with some top political functionaries in the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke few days ago.

Information also has it that the state government which is allegedly the facilitator and sponsor of the destructive protest to the UBA branches in Osogbo has provided the wherewithal like logistics for the planned protest.

It would be recalled that NULGE embarked on an 11-month abandonment of work last year with the sole motive to sympathise with Governor Adeleke over his failure to control the administration of the local governments across the state.