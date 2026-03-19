Umahi: Road Projects Under My Watch Open to ICPC, EFCC Scrutiny

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, yesterday disclosed that all road projects under his watch as minister were subject to independent scrutiny by anti-corruption agencies, insisting that operations within the Ministry of Works remain very transparent.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving the “Personality of the Year” award from Aljazirah Newspaper, Nigeria, Umahi said the ministry wrote to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), inviting them to conduct independent investigations into federal road projects nationwide.

“So there is nothing we do in the Ministry of Works that we cannot defend. And I know that to change from asphalt to predominantly concrete, you know, we fought a battle. And that is why there is no battle that we are afraid of, provided that God is with you and that you put God and the people before any other interest.

“ Let me tell you something. We wrote to ICPC to go around and investigate all our projects. Not on paper, but to go around and investigate the physical accomplishment of what the president is doing. We also wrote to EFCC. Now, ICPC has concluded their own.

“And we are giving them a space here to check our procurement processes. They have started their work. Nobody is interfering. I’m told that EFCC will start their own after the Sallah. We are not hiding anything because we feel for the people,” he stressed.

According to him, the ICPC has already concluded part of its assignment and is currently reviewing procurement processes within the ministry, while the EFCC is expected to begin its investigation after the Sallah break.

The minister explained that the ministry’s costing system allows for detailed breakdown of materials and construction processes.

“If you ask me about any project cost, we can disaggregate it: Cement, sand, chippings, equipment everything is accounted for,” he said.

He noted that the shift from asphalt to concrete roads, though initially resisted, was in the public interest. “We fought that battle because we believe concrete roads will last longer and serve Nigerians better,” he said.

The minister added that poor road infrastructure restricts movement and economic activities.

“When a road is cut off, it is like putting people in prison. That is what we are trying to change,” he said, reiterating that concrete roads will last up to 100 years even without maintenance.

“And whatever road that we are building now, mostly on concrete, is going to last 100 years, and there will be no maintenance, “ Umahi emphasised.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the platform, Williams Bassey, said the award followed a rigorous evaluation and peer review process.

“After months of rigorous evaluation and peer consultation, the committee unanimously selected David Umahi as ‘Personality of the Year 2025’ in the category of Infrastructure Transformation,” he said.

Bassey described Umahi as a public servant whose leadership has driven significant infrastructure improvements under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“This honour recognises your remarkable strides in infrastructure development and your role in elevating road construction standards across the country,” he said.

He added that the organisation had conducted extensive investigations into allegations surrounding the ministry’s operations without finding evidence of wrongdoing. “In 2024, we deployed our highest level of investigative resources within and outside Nigeria, and no evidence of corruption was established,” Bassey stated.