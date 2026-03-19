  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Forum to Shape Future of Digital Commerce, AI

Business | 7 seconds ago

Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON), the country’s leading industry platform for digital finance stakeholders, has officially announced the third edition of its flagship event, PAFON 3.0.

The high-level gathering is scheduled to take place in April thus year, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, bringing together the brightest minds in banking, fintech, and regulation.

Under the central theme of exploring emerging trends, PAFON 3.0 will unite over 600 industry professionals and over 20 expert speakers.

Speaking on the vision for this year’s event, Co-convener of PAFON, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, emphasised the forum’s role in national development. According to him, “PAFON 3.0 is more than just a conference; it is a policy-industry dialogue designed to shape the future of our digital economy. We are bringing together regulators like the CBN, NITDA, and NCC alongside infrastructure providers to ensure that Nigeria’s payment ecosystem remains fair, accessible, and technology-driven. Our goal is to champion a consumer-first approach that empowers both MSMEs and everyday users.”

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