  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Firm Equips Women with Fintech Skills

Business | 6 seconds ago

PalmPay Nigeria has expressed commitment to increasing women’s participation in the financial technology sector, as the company hosted the third edition of its Purple Woman Masterclass, designed to equip young women with digital and professional skills.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, said the initiative was launched to address the low representation of women in fintech and the broader technology ecosystem.

“This initiative is because we noticed that there are not so many women in fintech and in the tech industry, and we intend to bridge that gap. We want to see a whole lot of women in leadership positions in fintech,” Nwosu said.

The programme, organised in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day, forms part of PalmPay’s broader effort to create an inclusive digital economy and empower women with technology-driven skills.

According to Nwosu, empowering women produces long-term social and economic impact.

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