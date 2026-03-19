Court Slams $6m Fine on Ship, 10 Filipino Sailors Over Cocaine Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted 10 Filipino sailors and a merchant vessel, MV Nord Bosporus, over the trafficking of 20 kilogrammes of cocaine into Nigeria, imposing a total fine of $6 million and additional penalties amounting to N1.1 million.

The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, by Justice Ayokunle Faji, followed the arrest of the crew and seizure of the illicit drug by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Apapa seaport on November 16, 2025.

According to a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the vessel and its crew were arraigned on a four-count charge before the Federal High Court in Lagos after investigations revealed the cocaine shipment originated from Santos, Brazil.

The defendants later entered into a plea bargain agreement, pleading guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, Justice Faji found the vessel guilty under the NDLEA Act and ordered it to pay a penalty of N100,000 as well as restitution of $5.35 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Three principal officers of the ship were each fined N100,000 and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution, while the remaining seven crew members were fined N100,000 each and directed to pay $50,000 apiece.

The cumulative penalties bring the total financial sanction against the vessel and its crew to $6 million and N1.1 million.

Reacting to the judgment, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, described the outcome as a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and a strong warning to international cartels.

According to him, the ruling signals that Nigeria’s territorial waters are no longer safe for illicit drug operations, stressing that the agency is intensifying efforts to dismantle trafficking networks.

“This is a resounding victory for the rule of law and a clear message that those who use vessels as channels for drug trafficking will face severe consequences,” he said.

Marwa noted that beyond seizing illegal substances, the agency is now targeting the financial structures of drug syndicates, ensuring that offenders suffer significant economic losses.

He commended officers of the Apapa Strategic Command for their vigilance in uncovering the concealed cocaine consignment and praised the agency’s prosecution team for securing a swift conviction.

The NDLEA boss also acknowledged the role of the judiciary in expediting the case, describing the collaboration between the courts and the agency as critical to curbing drug-related crimes.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s youth and strengthening national security through sustained enforcement, intelligence gathering, and legal action against drug traffickers.