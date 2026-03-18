Tinubu Mourns as Atiku, Saraki, Amaechi, Kwankwaso Condemn Maiduguri Attacks

• President directs service chiefs to relocate to state

•Shettima: no religion sanctions killing of innocent citizens

•PDP, ADC, governors’ forum lament carnage

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano, Esther Oluku in Lagos and Muhammad Sabiru in Maiduguri





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, mourned Monday’s terrorist attacks on Maiduguri, the Borno State capi-tal, assuring Nigerians that the country will not succumb to the fear of terror and insecurity.

Responding to the attacks, Tinubu immediately directed all the service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri and take immediate charge of the situation.

That was as prominent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Chibuike Amaechi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others, condemned the attacks, which claimed about 25 lives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, while expressing grief over the deaths, said no religion sanctioned the killing of innocent lives, because the sanctity of human life is a core tenet of major faiths.

In his reaction to Monday’s terrorist strikes in Maiduguri, Tinubu declared that terrorists will not find safety anywhere in Nigeria.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to confront and defeat security threats, particularly terrorism, across the country.

According to him, “There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them. Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”

Mourning victims of the latest Borno attacks, Tinubu disclosed that he had directed all the service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri and take immediate charge of the situation.

Describing the latest attacks as desperate acts of evil-minded terrorist groups, the president expressed optimism that the country’s gallant military and civilian task forces would curtail and put them down.

Tinubu, in a nine-paragraph release, stated, “The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno during this challenging time.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be. I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops, who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state.”

The president said, “The Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups. Our gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put them down.

“Just last weekend, during a security meeting with leaders of security and intelligence agencies, I approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities. This effort is already in progress.

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.”

Death Toll Hits 23, Victims Face Blood Shortage

Nigeria Police, Borno State command, announced that a total of 23 people lost their lives, while 108 others sustained various degrees of injuries in multiple explosions in Maiduguri.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said preliminary investigation revealed that the assaults were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

Chief Medical Director of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, said the hospital had received over 100 victims of the attack.

Ahidjo said the hospital had recorded 25 deaths, while over 70 were hospitalised.

Health workers said victims, especially those in critical conditions, were battling blood shortage, which had put many lives at risk.

Some of the hospital officials, who spoke in confidence, pleaded with good Samaritans to urgently donate blood to save lives.

“Please, if you or anyone you know has blood Group A and can donate, kindly reach out immediately. Your support can save a life,” one health worker said.

According to the hospital staff, some blood donors, who usually volunteered, were now constrained by the Ramadan fast.

Shettima: No Religion Sanctions Killing Innocent Citizens

Vice President Kashim Shettima expressed grief over the deaths in the multiple explosions at different locations across Maiduguri, saying no religion sanc-tions the killing of innocent lives, because the sanctity of human life is a core tenet of major faiths.

Shettima, who spoke during the closing of the Annual Ramadan Tafsir at State House Mosque, and ahead of his trip to Maiduguri, prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the souls of those killed in the terror attack eternal rest, reward them with Aljannah firdaus, and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Praying Almighty Allah to also vanish all agents of terror from the surface of the earth, the vice president said, “May the lives of innocent souls – 25 of them – that lost their lives in Maiduguri last evening rest in peace.

“May Allah grant their souls eternal rest and reward them with His Aljannah firdaus, and may Allah also grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“May Allah bring this madness to an end. No religion sanctions the killing of the innocent. Whatever that is motivating them, may Allah either guide them on to the right path or May Allah vanish them from the surface of the earth.”

Shettima emphasised the need for all Nigerians to continue to pray for the country across every sector, as well as pray that the Almighty should continue to grant Tinubu and members of his cabinet wisdom, courage, sincerity, and equity in service.

He stated that each season of Ramadan reminded Muslims of a truth that power often tried to hide from man, and that no seat was permanent, just as no office was ultimate and no human being stood above his dependence on his creator.

The vice president stated, “In the presence of Allah, the distance between the mighty and the unknown vanishes. What remains is character, what remains is accountability, what remains is what we did with the trust placed in our hands.

“This is why gatherings such as this matters. They rescue public lives from arrogance; they retain soul to scale; they teach those entrusted with authority that the nation is not built by policy alone but by conscience; not by proclamation alone but by restraint; not by ambition alone but by fear of Allah.”

Shettima called on the Muslim faithful to continue to live in the teachings and lessons of the month of Ramadan.

He said, “The question before us is not whether Ramadan is ending. The question is whether its teachings will continue to live in us after the moon has changed.

“It is quite easy to cut the head when the atmosphere is charged with devotion. The harder task is to carry it into ordinary days, into the market, into the office, into the home, into the chamber of power, and into the private corners where only Allah sees what we are doing.

“So, as we close this year’s Tafsir, let us not return to the habits that weaken our common lives; let us not go back to bitterness, to reckless speech, to indifference dressed as sophistication. A believer doesn’t spend the whole month learning only to become a captive again of anger, greed and division.

“Nigeria needs homes where children encounter good examples before good advice. Nigeria, indeed, needs leaders in every spare who understand that influence is a trust, not a license.”

IGP in Maiduguri as Military Warns Residents of Infiltration by Multiple Suicide Bombers

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, visited victims of the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) explosions at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

During the visit, the IGP also went to the Monday Market, one of the sites targeted in the explosions, to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the area.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Police, Disu further visited Borno State Government House and the State Police Command Headquarters to review security arrangements and strengthen coordination among security agencies.

The IGP commiserated with victims and the families of those affected by the tragic incidents, assuring residents of the force’s unwavering commitment to dismantle the networks responsible and prevent future attacks.

He emphasised that security had been significantly enhanced across Maiduguri, with increased police deployments, heightened surveillance, and robust joint operations aimed at safeguarding life and property.

Military Warns Residents of Multiple Suicide Bombers Infiltration

The Nigerian military warned residents that multiple suicide bombers had infiltrated Maiduguri, advising them to always be on the alert and report suspicious elements.

“Preliminary information indicates that the terrorists may have deployed multiple suicide bombers into Maiduguri with the intention of carrying out coordinated attacks at crowded locations,” the military said in a statement by its spokesman, Lt-Col Sani Uba.

The statement added that troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and other security agencies, responded swiftly by securing and cordoning off the affected areas to prevent further harm.

The army stated that medical teams were already attending to the injured across various health facilities, while rescue and evacuation operations were also ongoing.

“To prevent a recurrence, security forces have intensified surveillance, patrols, and counter-IED measures across the city,” it said.

Atiku Decries Attacks, Urges Strategy Change

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the latest terrorist violence in Maiduguri, including the resurgence of suicide attacks.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by his media office, Atiku said, “I am very sad at the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State and the resurfacing of suicide bombing that were hitherto defeated.”

According to the chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), the increased wave of killing of soldiers and civilians by terrorists was reviving sad memories of 2014, when Boko Haram was most active in the country.

He stated, “While I commend the sacrifices of our servicemen in the conduct of unconventional warfare, the Tinubu administration should review its strategies. The resurgence of terrorism is capable of eroding public confidence in the ability of the government to protect its own citizens.

“Nigerians are not impressed with the government’s statements condemning terrorist attacks. They are more concerned about results. Results speak louder than the tough government’s rhetoric.”

Atiku expressed concern that the Tinubu government appeared to be more obsessed with crushing opposition politicians than fixing the worsening security challenges.

He regretted that despite Tinubu’s so-called marching orders, terrorists were still on the offensive.

Saraki Outraged over Maiduguri Bomb Blast

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, expressed shock at the bomb blast in Maiduguri that claimed several lives.

In a statement, Saraki said, ‘’I am outraged by the explosions in Maiduguri yesterday evening, which claimed the lives of over 20 people and left more than 100 others injured.

“It is a despicable act of cowardice that defies our shared humanity and warrants the unreserved condemnation of every person of conscience.

‘’In the face of this tragedy, I urge the residents of Maiduguri, and indeed all Nigerians, to remain calm yet exceptionally vigilant, and to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or objects to the appropriate authorities.”

Saraki added, ‘’Our security agencies must intensify ongoing operations to track down those responsible, ensure they are brought to justice, and reinforce efforts to eliminate these threats entirely. Every necessary measure must be taken to fortify our defences and prevent further incidents.

‘’I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families, the Borno State Government, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. May the Almighty grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear this loss, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and restore peace across our nation.’’

NGF: Maiduguri Suicide Bombings Cowardly

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) described the multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri on Monday night as shocking and despicable.

Condemning the attacks as evil and unacceptable, the forum said the incidents were a reckless waste of human lives, and tasked the security forces to degrade the capacity of the terrorists to carry out such attacks.

Chairman of NGF, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, made the comments in a statement yesterday.

AbdulRazaq stated, “Our condolences and sympathies are with the people and government of Borno State on this sad development. We stand in firm solidarity with them, and will continue to work with the Federal Government to totally defeat terrorists in any part of the country.

“We condemn the Maiduguri cowardly attacks on civilians and government offices, and we reassure our security forces of our continued support for the operations to end this menace.”

Northern Senators Rally Support for Borno

Northern Senators Forum condemned the deadly bomb explosions that struck Maiduguri, pledging solidarity with victims and assuring residents that the federal government will act decisively to restore security.

In a condolence message by its Chairman, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the forum described the attacks, which occurred shortly after Iftar, as shocking and tragic.

The senators expressed sympathy with the government and people of Borno State, particularly families, who lost loved ones in the incident.

“We are saddened by the devastating bomb explosions that rocked Maiduguri… claiming precious lives and injuring many,” the statement read.

Reaffirming their commitment to the region, the lawmakers said they stood firmly with residents during what they described as a difficult period, emphasising that the federal government will take necessary steps to rebuild public confidence in the city’s safety.

“The senators are with you in these trying moments, standing in solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of Maiduguri. We assure you that everything will be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the people regain confidence in the city,” the statement added.

The forum also called on Nigerians to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts intensified to apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

It stressed the importance of public support in ongoing security operations aimed at restoring peace in the region.

Ndume Asks FG to Prioritise Security Not 2027

A member of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, charged the Tinubu administration to play down on the politics of 2027 and prioritise security.

Ndume advised the federal government to focus on governance, particularly the security of life and property and welfare of the citizenry, which is the primary responsibility of government.

Reacting to Monday’s explosions in Maiduguri metropolis, the ranking senator expressed grave concern over killings of people in the North-east and other regions at the mercy of insurgents and bandits.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Ndume declared, “We seem to have abandoned the people for politics. The people that will vote are dying. President Tinubu should concentrate on governance. He should address safety of Nigerians and their welfare first.

“If there is no improvement in their welfare and security, the government becomes their enemy. He should walk his talks on this emergency on security. The people should see that he is addressing their welfare.

“We are in a state of emergency and he should be seen to be addressing the scary security situation, convincingly. A lot of people are still missing from the Ngoshe massacre.”

Amaechi: Tinubu Failing to Protect Nigerians

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, accused the APC government of Tinubu of persistent failure in protecting the life and property of Nigerians, calling him ‘’abysmally incompetent.’’

In a statement, yesterday, Amaechi while commiserating with the families of the victims of the Maiduguri bombing, said Nigerians could not continue to mourn and live in fear, while Tinubu and his lackeys at the helms failed to take decisive actions to put an end to raging insecurity.

Amaechi said, “This government is literally destroying lives. He has failed in the most sacred duty of protecting the lives of its citizens. The Monday bombings in Maiduguri is not just a tragedy, it is a damning indictment of a leadership that has grown complacent, incompetent, and indifferent to the sufferings and death of Nigerians in the hands of ravaging bandits.

“While families mourn and communities live in fear, those in power issue hollow statements and make empty promises. In fact now, they don’t bother to make promises anymore. They just move on as if nothing happened. They just don’t care!

“How many more lives must be lost before they admit their failure? How many more communities must be shattered and destroyed before they take decisive action? Insecurity has become the daily reality of ordinary citizens, and yet the government continues to stumble, unprepared and unwilling to confront the menace with the seriousness it demands.”

The former minister said, “Nigerians deserve safety, peace, and dignity, not negligence and continued excuses. If those in power cannot guarantee that, then they have no business clinging to authority.

“Leadership is not about rhetoric, it is about responsibility, action, and making the right decisions for the good of the people. Right now, this government has abandoned that responsibility, and the nation is paying the price.”

Kwankwaso: FG Should Up Anti-terror Efforts

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, condemned the multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, urging the Tinubu-led federal government to up its anti-terror efforts.

Posting on X, Kwankwaso described the attacks as horrific and a setback to peace in the region and the country at large.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened by the horrific multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, Borno State, which claimed the lives of 23 innocent people and injured over 100 others, as confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force.

“These latest attacks, following other recent incidents in Borno signal a disturbing resurgence of senseless terrorism that threatens the peace our communities have struggled so hard to rebuild after years of relative calm. This cannot be tolerated.”

The former minister said, “Now is not the time for defensiveness or complacency. Our gallant armed forces must be fully empowered to take decisive, proactive action against these enemies of Nigeria.

“The federal and state governments must leave no stone unturned in providing all necessary resources and support to enable our troops to decisively defeat these terrorist networks.”

He urged the federal and state governments to take urgent steps to address the security situation and support security agencies.

PDP: Attack is Evidence Tinubu’s Lost Battle

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the Maiduguri bomb blast as evidence that the Tinubu government had lost control of the security situation in Nigeria

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emeombong, PDP said, “The recent multiple bombings in Maiduguri, resulting in at least 23 deaths and injuring more than 100 people, are another incontrovertible piece of evidence of the inability of the APC-led federal government to curb the growing insecurity in the country.

“This bombing is an unfortunate addition to the numerous acts of grave insecurity that have occurred under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, who was the loudest campaign voice for the APC, promising to end insecurity immediately if his party is elected.

“Sadly, 11 years later, insecurity has not only increased significantly in the Northeastern part of Nigeria; it has spread almost uncontrollably to many other parts of the country that were hitherto very safe and peaceful.”

Emeombong said despite the glaring failure, the APC-led presidency had devoted more time, energy, and resources to the task of political genocide against the opposition, instead of deploying the same to combat the growing insecurity that had become the lived reality and new normal of Nigerians.

He stated, “There is no one, including the President, who will not agree that our country was safer in 2015 than it is today.

“While we sympathise with the families who have been affected by this dastardly and most condemnable act, we call on the federal government to move beyond rhetoric in security matters and engage strategic stakeholders, especially community leaders, as part of a whole-of-society approach to combating insecurity.”

Return Home from UK, ADC Tells Tinubu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) asked Tinubu to re-turn home from his state visit to the United Kingdom, following Monday’s attack on Maiduguri.

In a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party expressed sympathy with the victims and their families.

ADC also raised concerns about what it described as a lack of leadership focus at a critical moment, stating that Tinubu is currently outside the country while senior officials responsible for national security are reportedly engaged in partisan political activities.

According to ADC, the protection of life and property must take precedent over political distractions and diplomatic ceremonies. It called on Tinubu to urgently return to the country and attend to his primary job of protecting lives.

ADC said the bomb blast had shaken Maiduguri, leaving innocent Nigerians dead and many others injured.

Abdullahi stated, “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of Maiduguri, a city that has endured more than its fair share of pain over the years. Terrorism anywhere in Nigeria is an attack on all Nigerians. At moments like this, the country must stand together with the people who have been affected.”

Frank Berates Tinubu over UK Trip

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Timi Frank, described Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, despite renewed bombings in Maiduguri, as callous and indefensible.

Frank demanded the immediate cancellation of the UK trip, insisting that any departure from Nigeria at such a moment would amount to “a cruel abandonment of grieving citizens.”

He stated, “This is not just another attack – it is a national emergency. Our people are being slaughtered, our soldiers are under relentless assault, yet the President is preparing for a ceremonial outing in UK. That is not leadership; that is abdication of responsibility.

“No responsible leader boards a plane to wine, dine and dance when his country is burying its dead,” he said.

“A president with empathy goes to Maiduguri, not London. He stands with victims, not with banquet hosts,” Frank stated.

He said the timing of the visit sent a dangerous and insulting signal that Nigerians were expendable and governance failures could be overlooked for the sake of ceremonial photo opportunity.

PFN Calls Out Sultan over Killings in North

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) called on Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to state his position on the killings happening in Chris-tian-dominated communities in the northern part of the country, alleging that his silence on the matter can be interpreted as complicity.

Speaking at a Special Ministers’ Empowerment Conference, organised by Calvary Grace International College of Bishops (CGCOB), National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, challenged the sultan to take a position on the issue as a prominent Islamic voice in the interest of national unity.

According to him, “I want to throw a challenge to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, who is the head of all the Islamic affairs in Nigeria. Your Eminence, think again, why is it that the noble religion that we have is the birthplace, the birth bed of the terrorists that are troubling Nigeria?

“Why can’t you, Your Eminence, if indeed you love Nigeria, call your children, these murderous children, to order and say, ‘hey, excuse me, stop it. You are messing with the name of a religion. You are killing the name of a religion. Hey, stop it. Stop it’.

“If you are truly interested in the unity of Nigeria, that is the right thing to do. But your silence means complicity. Either you are complicit and part of the trouble, or you are happy with it, so you are keeping quiet.

“But to prove that you are not, Your Eminence, I challenge you in the name of God Almighty, stop this evil. If you call them to order, it will stop. That it’s going on and on means you are complicit.”

He stated that the state should not have anything to do with religion, but it should be regulated and left as a private issue for individuals to decide.

Troops Foil Terrorist Attempts to Overrun Four Military Locations in N’East, Inflict Casualties

Troops of Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), successfully foiled coordinated terrorist attacks on four military positions in Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai, and Damboa communities.

The failed assaults came just two days after troops repelled three separate attempts within 24 hours by terrorists to capture military formations in the North-east.

According to the military, these successes underscore the superior combat readiness and tactical dominance of Operation Hadin Kai forces.

In a statement, Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant-Colonel Sani Uba, said the attacks took place in the early hours of March 16.

He said the terrorists launched assaults from multiple directions in a desperate bid to overrun military positions and gain propaganda advantage.

At Ajiri Cross, near Njimtilo, the attackers attempted to infiltrate positions held by Sector 1 troops. However, vigilant soldiers, anticipating the move, engaged the assailants decisively.

Similar attacks at Baga, Buratai, and Damboa were met with determined resistance. Troops leveraged superior firepower and were supported by timely close air support from the Air Component and Nigerian Army Aviation.

Precision airstrikes disrupted the terrorists’ formations and compounded their losses as they attempted to withdraw.

During the operations, several terrorists were neutralised, including a key leader who had spearheaded the Buratai attack. Many others were injured while fleeing.

Despite some destruction of equipment and a few wounded personnel on the military side, troops maintained firm control of all locations and continued exploitation operations to pursue the fleeing terrorists.

Security Operatives, Local Vigilantes Repel Terrorists Attacks on Kwara State Community

Security operatives and local vigilantes deployed to maintain law and order in Oro-Ago community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, reportedly, repelled suspected terrorists that had invaded the ancient town.

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened on Monday night when the residents of the town were said to be set for sleep.

It was gathered that the development caused tension as the residents were said to be running from pillar to post in order to prevent them from being kidnapped by the suspected terrorists.

Following the situation, residents of the town were said to have made contacts through telephone to the security operatives and local vigilantes in the town and they responded quickly for urgent action.

Upon getting to the scene, according to locals, the security agencies and local vigilantes were said to have opened fire on the suspected terrorists, which led them to retreat to the forests in the town.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told journalists, “A swift joint response by local vigilante groups, police operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army forced the attackers to retreat after a brief confrontation.”

According to residents, security operatives quickly mobilised to the area following distress calls from locals who noticed the armed men moving towards the community.

Group: Nigeria Mustn’t Return to Era of Terror

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) condemned the deadly bomb attacks in Maiduguri, warning that Nigeria must not slide back into an era of terrorism, fear, and mass killings.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi, the group described the coordinated explosions in Maiduguri as “barbaric and cowardly”.

CNG said the attacks were not only heinous but also a troubling indication that the terrorist elements were once again testing the resolve of the nation.

Charanchi stated, “Let this be stated with absolute clarity that, Nigeria must never, and will never, return to the dark era of bomb blasts, fear, and mass killings. Never again!

“These despicable acts are not only an attack on innocent lives but a direct assault on our collective humanity, our national stability, and the fragile peace that the people of Maiduguri and indeed the entire North-East have worked so hard to rebuild.”