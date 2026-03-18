Ododo’s Commitment to Tackling Insecurity Commended

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ododo Idoko, has lauded the state Governor, Usman Ododo, for his unwavering commitment to providing adequate security for the citizens, as well as the administration’s resilience in tackling insecurity in the state.

Idoko, who was formerly the Minority Chief Whip, represented Dekina/Biradu state constituency between 2015- 2023, gave this commendation while speaking in a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday, scored Governor Ododo high, stressing that the administration has etched its name in gold for quality style of leadership in the state.

He noted that Kogi State was labeled as one of the states notorious for activities of the bandits and kidnappers in the recent past, noting that with a high sense of responsibility, the government, in collaboration with the security agencies, is up to the task in fighting the spate of insecurity in the state.

Idoko also pointed out that the 21st Battalion of the Nigerian Army is currently under construction in Kogi East, adding that the army has already taken charge in the zone, thereby reducing the security threat.

He expressed thanks to the governor for his quick response to the closure of schools recently,y when the security reports indicated that there may be bandit attacks on Kogi and Kwara States, es respectively, and everyone saw what later happened in the Kwara community.

On the workers’ welfare, the former lawmaker noted that Governor Ododo has now changed the narrative by making payment of salary before the end of the month a culture across the state.

He also commended the present administration on various policies and interventions on health, education, youth/women empowerment, and Kogi State/World Bank partnership in agriculture to ensure food security and boost production across the state.

He urged the people to shun ethnic sentiments, calling on all and sundry to support the leadership of Governor Ododo to take Kogi State to the next level.

According to him, “We should not dwell on ethnic sentiments; we should dwell on good governance. Governor Ododo is doing very well.

The recent efforts by the state government to build the airport in the state are a welcome development. I see no reason why Kogi has no airport, because the first plane landed in Lokoja during the colonial era.”