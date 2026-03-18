Oba of Benin Sanctions Queen, Chiefs, Staff over Peller’s Unauthorised Access to Palace

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has sanctioned an unnamed wife, chiefs, and some staff of the palace for allowing social media personality Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka, Peller, unauthorised access to the palace.

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC), which disclosed the action yesterday in Benin, said the palace sanctioned a queen to the Oba, chiefs, and staff for allegedly allowing the influencer into the palace without proper verification.

Secretary to the traditional council, Frank Irabor, said, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, that a staff of the council, identified as Mr. Omuemu, had been detained by the police. The statement said the staff would be charged to court for allegedly causing a breach of the peace and abetting the unauthorised entry.

Irabor added that the queen, who featured in the viral video, was now facing serious disciplinary proceedings in accordance with Benin traditions and customs.

He said the proceedings might inadvertently result in her removal from the palace.

The statement said, “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to address the public regarding a serious breach of protocol and desecration of the sacred precincts of the palace, which occurred on Friday, March 6, 2026.

“The council confirms that an individual, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, a social media influencer, popularly known as ‘Peller’, gained unauthorised access to the palace premises on the said date.

“Mr. Adelaja and his entourage entered the palace without the requisite permission from the council, and their subsequent conduct caused significant embarrassment and a breach of the peace within the palace grounds.

“The Benin Traditional Council views this incident with the utmost gravity. The palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation, it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols.”

Irabor explained that the council had conducted a preliminary investigation into the circumstances that allowed the unauthorised access.

He added that stringent disciplinary measures had been taken against palace staff and chiefs, who aided the mischievous act.

Irabor stated, “Specifically, a chief who was implicated in the incident has been suspended indefinitely from the palace. A staff member of the Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr. Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force. He has been charged in court for causing a breach of the peace and abetting the unauthorised entry.

“Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the council confirms that a Queen of the palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings. In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may inadvertently result in her removal from the palace.”

The statement said following the incident, the council, utilising the same channels within the palace that facilitated the initial entry, had extended an invitation to Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja (Peller), requesting that he appear before a committee of chiefs tasked with investigating the matter to provide his own side of the story.

He stated that Adelaja failed to honour the invitation.

Irabor said the council demanded that Adelaja present himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the council.

He stated that Peller’s unapproved visit had caused untold distress to so many people, and as such, he must tender an unreserved written apology to the palace for his unauthorised access and the embarrassment caused.

The traditional council stated that failure to comply with the directive will leave the council with no option but to pursue legal action.

The statement said the appropriate law enforcement agencies had been duly informed of the matter and were standing by to take necessary action against Peller.

Meanwhile, the palace issued a statement making every staff and visitors to henceforth wear a tag duly bearing their identity.

The statement said any one without the tag will not be allowed into the premises.