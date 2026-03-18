2027: Aiyedatiwa’ll Secure Ondo for Tinubu, Says Tomisin Edu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Tomisin Edu, has expressed strong confidence in the leadership capacity of the State Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, declaring that he possesses the political will to deliver the state for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Edu, from Akure North/South Federal Constituency, made the assertion while assessing the performance of the current administration, noting that the governor’s track record in governance had continued to inspire confidence among party faithful and the electorate.

She maintained that Aiyedatiwa had demonstrated purposeful leadership through people-oriented policies and strategic governance, which, according to her, have further strengthened the APC’s foothold across the state.

She added that Aiyedatiwa’s inclusive style of leadership and engagement with stakeholders at various levels had equally consolidated unity within the party.

Edu particularly commended the administration’s strides in infrastructural development, stressing that ongoing projects across the state would significantly transform both urban and rural communities.

She also observed that improvements in road networks, public facilities and urban renewal initiatives had not only enhanced socio-economic activities but also made Ondo State increasingly attractive to investors.

The APC chieftain emphasised that the visible infrastructural progress had begun to yield tangible economic benefits, as it continued to attract both local and foreign investors into critical sectors of the state’s economy.

According to her, the improved business environment has created opportunities for job creation, enterprise development, and overall economic growth.

She further noted that the governor’s commitment to sustainable development and long-term planning had positioned the state on a steady path towards prosperity, adding that such achievements would play a crucial role in mobilising electoral support for the APC in future elections.

While reiterating her unwavering support for the administration, she urged party members and residents of the state to continue to rally behind the governor in order to sustain the current pace of development and ensure political stability.

In the spirit of the season, Edu, a renowned philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of the Tomisin Edu Foundation, TEF, also extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, calling on them to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, obedience, faith and selflessness as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim.

She urged adherents of Islam to use the period to pray for enduring peace, unity and progress in Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole, stressing that collective prayers and support for leaders remain vital to the growth and stability of the nation.