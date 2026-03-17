Tinubu Mourns Victims of Borno Terror Attacks, Vows Nigeria’ll Not Succumb to Fear

.Reiterates govt’s resolve to confront and totally defeat terrorists nationwide

.Directs service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri and take charge of situation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will not succumb to security fears.

He has, therefore, reiterated his administration’s resolve to confront and totally defeat security threats particularly terrorism across the country.

In a formal reaction on Tuesday morning to Monday’s terrorists strike in some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Monday, the President declared that there

is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety.

According to him: “We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.”

While mourning with victims of the latest Borno terrorist strikes, Tinubu disclosed that he has directed all the service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri and take immediate charge of the situation.

The President, in describing the latest attacks as desperate acts of evil minded terrorist groups, however, expressed optimism that the nation’s gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put them down.

Tinubu, in the nine-paragraph release stated, inter alia: “The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno during this challenging time.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres.

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.

“I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state.

“The Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups. Our gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put them down.

“Just last weekend, during a security meeting with leaders of security and intelligence agencies, I approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities. This effort is already in progress.

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.

“There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.

“Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”