Tinubu Felicitates Enugu Gov, Peter Mbah on 54th Birthday

• Lauds his bold commitment to ideals of progressive governance and constitutional democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his 54th birthday on March 17, 2026.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the lawyer and philanthropist, highlighting the tremendous progress recorded in Enugu State under his leadership over the past two years.

Tinubu particularly lauded Dr Mbah’s bold commitment to the ideals of progressive governance and constitutional democracy, as exemplified in his administration’s transformational projects and programmes.

“During my official visit to Enugu in 2025, I witnessed firsthand what good and competent leadership, as demonstrated by Mbah, can accomplish when anchored on vision and service to the people.

“Dr Mbah’s inclusive governance and partnership with other Southeast governors is repositioning the region for economic and political transformation”, the President remarked.

Tinubu wished the Enugu governor good health and renewed strength as he continues his good work in the state.

Mbah was a private-sector player who had achieved success in the oil and gas sector before he was elected governor of Enugu State in 2023.