Tinubu Departs Abuja For Two-day State Visit To UK

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday morning departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for a historic two-day state visit to the United Kingdom, with expectations high for the signing of key agreements and memoranda aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The President’s official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 001 left the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10 a.m., accompanied by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, following an invitation by the British monarch, King Charles III, who will host the Nigerian leader and his wife at Windsor Castle.

Tinubu was seen off at the airport by top government officials and security chiefs, including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; and Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, among others.

The two-day visit will culminate in the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering critical sectors such as trade and investment, energy transition, solid minerals development, and security cooperation.

While at Windsor Castle, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host the President and the First Lady to a special exhibition from the Royal Collection featuring items related to Nigeria.

The programme will also include private discussions between the monarch and the Nigerian leader as well as a joint engagement with organisations involved in interfaith dialogue at both national and international levels.

A State Banquet will also be hosted by the Royal Family in honour of President Tinubu and his delegation.

Beyond the royal engagements, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at 10 Downing Street, where both countries are expected to deepen cooperation across several sectors.

The meeting will culminate in the signing of a series of Memoranda of Understanding and agreements covering trade, investment, defence and cultural cooperation.

Watch Video