Tinubu Begins Two-day Historic State Visit to UK Today

• First lady, Akpabio, Ribadu, Edun, Alake, Idris, Christopher Musa, five other ministers on president’s entourage

•To hold bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, culminating in signing of MoUs, agreements between both nations

• To witness signing of £746m financing deal for refurbishment of Apapa quays, Tin can port complex

•Idris to UK investors: Tinubu’s reforms driving global confidence in Nigeria

Deji Elumoye and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will depart Abuja today for a State Visit to the United Kingdom (UK) as guests of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

This comes as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, assured investors in the UK of a favorable business environment in Nigeria, stating that ongoing economic and governance reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu are boosting global confidence and creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and international cooperation.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

King Charles would host Tinubu and his wife at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19.

The state visit is the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years with Tinubu as the first Nigerian leader to be hosted by the British monarch at Windsor Castle.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom share a deep history of ties and a special bond. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration on issues such as immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

While at Windsor Castle, Their Majesties would invite the President and the First Lady to view a special exhibition of items from the Royal Collection related to Nigeria.

Later, the King and the President would hold private discussions and meet with organisations engaged in interfaith dialogue, both nationally and internationally.

The Royal Family would host a State Banquet in honour of the Nigerian guests in the evening.

Tinubu would also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, which would lead to expanded bilateral engagement between senior officials of the two countries.

The meeting would culminate in the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, including those on trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

The President would witness the signing of the landmark £746 million financing deal between the UK Export Finance (UKEF) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Finance to support the refurbishment of two of Nigeria’s major national maritime infrastructure – the Lagos Port Complex (Apapa Quays) and the Tin Can Island Port Complex.

Also, Tinubu would be the guest of honour at the Nigerian Modernism exhibition, showcasing modern arts and culture, and will also attend a reception with Nigerian and British business leaders and the diaspora community.

Members of the President’s entourage include: Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Others are Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President will return to the country at the conclusion of the State Visit.

Idris to UK Investors: Tinubu’s Reforms Driving Global Confidence in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured investors in the United Kingdom (UK) of a favorable business environment in Nigeria, stating that ongoing economic and governance reforms under the administration of President Bola Tinubu are boosting global confidence and creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and international cooperation.

Idris said this in London at a World Press Conference preceding the official visit of the President to the UK on the invitation of King Charles III.

According to the minister, early signs of progress from the economic reforms were already bearing significant gains, with investor confidence improving across key sectors of the economy.

“Inflation has halved since 2023, trade surplus is expanding, and the Central Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index has recorded fifteen consecutive months of growth, reflecting renewed momentum in Nigeria’s manufacturing and services sectors,” he said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to responsible investors from around the world, assuring that government policies supported regulatory transparency, tax incentives and full repatriation of profits.

He added that the President’s visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen collaboration between both countries in key areas, including trade and investment, security cooperation, climate action, education, and technological innovation.

He said: “We deeply value our long-standing partnership with the United Kingdom and look forward to strengthening collaboration in the years ahead.

“This visit highlights the historic and strategic relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, a partnership built on deep diplomatic, economic, cultural, and democratic ties.”

The minister similarly expressed optimism that the country’s democracy has continued to strengthen over more than two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance since 1999, anchored in vibrant institutions, an active civil society, and a free press.

Idris averred that the administration of President Tinubu was committed to ensuring that democracy delivers real benefits to citizens through the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on stabilising the economy, expanding opportunities, strengthening social protection, and investing in long-term national development.

He listed some of the landmark reforms undertaken by the government, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the harmonisation of multiple foreign exchange regimes, designed to restore fiscal transparency, promote economic sustainability and improve investment predictability.

According to Idris, these reforms, including a series of presidential executive orders in the oil and gas sector, made the country Africa’s most attractive destination for oil and gas investment for two consecutive years, attracting over $8 billion in Final Investment Decisions from major international companies.

“Each of these investment dollars represents jobs for Nigerians, technical skills development, revitalised communities, and stronger revenues for governments at all levels,” he said.

Idris reiterated that the historic Customs Single Window, a unified digital platform which Nigeria would soon launch, would connect trade agencies, importers, and exporters in order to streamline documentation processes and significantly improve efficiency in international trade.

He further disclosed that Nigeria recently exited the Financial Action Task Force grey list after implementing significant reforms to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows, a development that strengthens the country’s credibility within the global financial system and improves the ease of doing business.

Idris added that the government was implementing reforms in the mining sector to promote transparency, eliminate speculative licence holding, and ensure that only serious investors participate in the development of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

He revealed that Nigeria’s external reserves had strengthened significantly, crossing the $50 billion threshold as of February 2026, with part of the reserves now held in gold as part of the country’s diversification strategy.

Idris highlighted ongoing major infrastructure investments across the country, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, and the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline were designed to improve economic connectivity and strengthen industrial growth.

On security, Idris stated that the government has strengthened intelligence sharing and operational coordination among security agencies to confront terrorism, banditry, and organised crime, while also expanding cooperation with international partners, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

He asserted that Nigeria’s Navy, touted as Africa’s strongest naval fleet according to the 2026 Global Firepower Index, is leading the establishment of a Combined Maritime Task Force to secure the Gulf of Guinea.