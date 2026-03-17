  • Tuesday, 17th March, 2026

Tinuba Arrives London for Two-Day State Visit

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in London, the United Kingdom for a two-day historic State Visit on the invitation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who made the disclosure via a release issued on Tuesday evening, stated that the President’s plane touched down at London Stansted Airport at 3.18 pm.
He was received on behalf of the Royal Family by Mark Bevan, Deputy Lieutenant of Essex, as well as by the acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to the UK, Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu, and other senior officials.
Also on hand to welcome the President to his hotel were some senators, governors and ministers.
Tinubu and his wife will be hosted at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19.
The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and to explore investment opportunities for businessmen from both nations.

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