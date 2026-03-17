SWDC Plans TransComs to Boost Infrastructure Devt, Food 

The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has begun work on ‘Transformed Communities’ (TransComs), a project structured to support clusters of contiguous farming communities through coordinated improvements in essential infrastructure, farming, small-scale agro-processing, enterprise support, and skills development.

The project, which is to be undertaken in collaboration with the Foundation for Technology Innovation and Sustainable Development (FTID) as technical partner, will expand economic opportunity and improve quality of life in rural and semi-urban areas across the Southwest region.

TransComs is being jointly developed under a structured implementation framework, with rollout expected to proceed in phases, subject to formal approvals and inter-governmental coordination.

At a meeting with the FTID Executive Director Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, SWDC Executive Director (Commercial and Environmental Development) Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, said the project was a priority for the commission.

According to him, though South-west is Nigeria’s leading economic region, wide disparities persist between major urban centres and rural communities where food production and other agricultural activities take place.

He pointed out that many rural communities in the region continue to face infrastructure gaps, limited access to markets, and insufficient pathways for youth employment and enterprise growth.

“The TransComs is conceptualised to provide essential infrastructures that will ease farmers’ activities, attract agro-processing industries, facilitate access to market, provide enterprise support and skills development, especially for youths. The initiative encourages community participation and local ownership, holding potentials for measurable outcomes rather than isolated or short-term interventions.” Ibikunle said.

Initial deployment is expected to begin with pilot communities, after which the programme is expected to scale across the six states in the region based on readiness, partnership alignment, and resource availability.

Commenting on the project, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, SWDC, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola, said the initiative is one of the commission’s flagship projects specially aimed at transforming agriculture and boost food security in the region in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

noted that TransComs supports the commission’s broader mandate to drive infrastructure expansion, industrial development, human capital growth, and job creation under its regional integration framework.

Akinola added: “Transformed communities are expected to contribute to stronger rural incomes, improve access to basic services, and build more resilient local economies across the South-west.