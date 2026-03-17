South East Zone Dominates at the 7th NCF/PwC National U17 Championship

The South East Zone dominated the 7th edition of the Nigeria Cricket Federation/PwC National U17 Championship which ended at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at the weekend.

The zone won the Boys and Girls’ National U17 titles after a thrilling week of elite junior cricket action.

All the six geopolitical zones featured in the NCF/PwC National U17 Championship that brought together the most promising young cricketers in the country.

In the U17 female category, South East Female defeated South South Female team by 3 wickets in a low-scoring encounter that tested nerves, discipline, and resilience.

After winning the toss and electing to field, South East’s bowling unit set the tone early. Ude Sunshine Amarachi produced a standout performance, claiming 2 wickets for just 9 runs in 4 overs, while Okpe Chisome complemented the effort with 2 wickets for 16 runs, keeping South South under sustained pressure.

Despite the tight bowling, Okonkwo Precious anchored the South South innings with a composed 22 not out off 26 balls, supported by Ejike Prestige (13) and Okpara Treasure (12), guiding their team to 96/6 in 20 overs.

The chase began on shaky ground for South East, who found themselves in serious trouble at 51/7 after 12 overs as Ejike Prestige (2/17) and Olisejioku Victory (2/21) threatened to turn the contest in South South’s favour.

However, Oko Theresa delivered a match-winning performance under immense pressure, scoring a patient 33 runs off 46 balls. Alongside *Ude Sunshine Amarachi (11)**, the pair steadied the innings and guided South East to 98/7 in 18.4 overs, sealing the championship title and sparking jubilant celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the third-place playoff between North West Female and South West Female produced one of the most dramatic finishes of the tournament.

At the end of the thrilling encounter, South West emerged winner of the third place title with 86/9 in 19.3 overs, securing a 1-wicket victory.

In the Boys’ final, South East Male showcased tactical discipline and bowling strength to defeat South West Male by 23 runs, sealing a historic double triumph for the region.

The NCF PwC National U17 Championship continues to serve as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s cricket development pathway, providing a competitive platform for young athletes across the country to showcase their talent, gain high-level exposure, and progress into national youth programmes.