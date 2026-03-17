NSIB Commences Investigation into Railway Incident on Rigasa-Idu Passenger Service

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into a railway incident involving a passenger train operating on the Rigasa–Idu rail corridor.

The occurrence took place at approximately 09:16 hours along the Jere–Asham section, near Asham Station in Kaduna State. The section of the track where the event occurred is located on a downward gradient.

The train, identified as KA2, NSIB said, departed Rigasa Railway Station in Kaduna at the commencement of its scheduled journey to Idu Station in Abuja.

A statement issued on Monday by Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs. Funke Arowojobe, hinted that the train operated within the scheduled service window of 07:15 to 10:01 and arrived at Jere Station at 08:52 before departing again at 08:59 to continue the journey towards Abuja.

Arowojobe stated, “Upon arrival at Jere Station, a rear locomotive was attached to the train to provide additional operational support for the onward movement along the corridor. Shortly after departure from Jere station, the rear locomotive became detached while the train proceeded along the downward gradient toward the Asham section.

“The detached locomotive subsequently rolled forward and struck the rear portion of the train, resulting in a serious operational occurrence.

“At the time of the incident, the train consisted of two locomotives positioned at the front and rear, one power car, two business class coaches, and six standard passenger coaches.

“The train conveyed a total of 429 passengers. Onboard personnel included 46 crew members as well as 24 security personnel assigned to the service. No fatalities were recorded but some passengers sustained injuries.

“Immediate response actions were initiated by personnel of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and security personnel onboard the train. Medical personnel provided first aid assistance to affected passengers.

“Following the occurrence, the train proceeded to Idu Station in Abuja where it arrived at approximately 10:39 hours, and additional assistance was provided to passengers.”

Arowojobe said NSIB investigators had commenced evidence gathering and analysis to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She stated, “The investigation will examine technical, operational, and infrastructure factors, including train configuration, locomotive attachment systems, operational procedures, and relevant operational data.”

Commenting on the incident, Director-General of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed concern for the affected passengers and reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to uncovering the facts behind the occurrence.

Badeh said, “This incident reminds us that every transport journey carries the trust and expectations of hundreds of people who rely on the system to move them safely to their destination.

“Our thoughts are with the passengers who sustained injuries, and we commend the swift response of Nigerian Railway Corporation personnel and emergency teams who assisted those affected.

“At the bureau, we approach every investigation with a deep sense of responsibility because behind every occurrence are real people, real families, and real consequences.”

Badeh added, “Our team will carefully examine every relevant factor to understand what happened and to ensure that the lessons from this occurrence lead to safer railway operations across Nigeria.

“The bureau will work closely with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other relevant agencies as the investigation progresses.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”