NDC Launches Digital Membership Portal to Drive Participation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched a digital membership registration portal as part of efforts to expand its national footprint and strengthen internal organisation ahead of future political engagements.

The unveiling, held in Abuja, was led by the party’s National Leader, Henry Seriake Dickson, alongside the National Chairman, Cleopas Moses, and the National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu.

Several state chairmen and other party leaders and stakeholders also attended the event.

Dickson said the digital platform marks a significant step toward modernising the party’s operations while encouraging wider political participation among Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

According to him, the portal will allow Nigerians across the country to register easily as members while enabling the party to maintain accurate and well-managed membership records.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the encouragement and support the party has received since its emergence, noting that many citizens have already indicated their readiness to join the new political platform.

Dickson said: “I thank Nigerians across the country for the encouragement, the calls and the messages of support since the announcement of this movement.

“Many people have already shown their willingness to support this vision to help salvage our country.”

The former governor of Bayelsa State noted that although the party is only a few weeks old, it has begun attracting attention and support nationwide.

He described the NDC as a pan-Nigerian democratic movement with experienced political operatives already coordinating party activities across states, local government areas and wards.

“We are a national party. We are a pan-Nigerian democratic movement, not a regional movement,” Dickson said.

He explained that while the party is prioritising digital registration, manual membership forms will also be made available to ensure inclusiveness, particularly for citizens in rural communities who may lack access to digital tools.

According to him, the printed forms will be distributed through state, local government and ward party officials to assist those unable to complete the online process.

Dickson expressed confidence that the party would meet regulatory requirements for registration despite the limited timeframe, noting that officials across the country had already been mobilised to support the membership drive.

Speaking on the prevailing political mood in the country, he said many Nigerians were increasingly dissatisfied with the current situation and were seeking credible political alternatives.

He said: “Nigerians are angry with the status quo. They are not only angry, they are also hungry, and they are hungry for change.”

He described the NDC as a fresh and crisis-free political platform focused on ideological politics, national development and democratic values.

“The NDC is available as the tool for effecting the change Nigerians desire,” Dickson added.

Drawing a biblical analogy, the former senator likened the emergence of the party to the story of Noah’s Ark, urging Nigerians seeking genuine political change to align early with the platform.

He said: “When Noah prepared the ark, many people thought he was crazy. But when the flood came, people began to run to the ark and it was too late. Those who can see the signs should come on board early.”

Also speaking at the event, the party’s National Chairman, Cleopas Moses, said the digital membership portal would make it easier for Nigerians to join the party and actively participate in its programmes.

He said the digitisation of the registration process would promote transparency, accountability and inclusiveness while strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilisation across the country.

Moses added that the platform would help the party build a broad membership base as it prepares for future political activities.

Interested Nigerians, he said, can register through the party’s official website and obtain their membership cards through the digital platform.