Gbajabiamila Justifies Tough Decisions Taken By Tinubu

.Says they are meant for Nigeria’s stability

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has stressed that the sweeping reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu are rooted in a deliberate effort to secure Nigeria’s long-term stability, rather than short-term political gains.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience leaders of Working People United (WOPU), Gbajabiamila noted that the administration’s policy choices reflect a willingness to confront difficult realities in order to reposition the country’s economy and governance structures.

He explained that the reforms, though challenging for many Nigerians in the immediate term, are necessary corrections to long-standing structural issues that had been left unresolved for years.

According to him, true leadership requires taking decisions that may not be immediately popular but are ultimately beneficial to the nation’s future.

He said President Tinubu has demonstrated that resolve by embarking on policies that previous administrations had avoided, noting that such decisions are already reshaping national discourse.

Gbajabiamila observed that conversations around the country, including among critics, have largely shifted to how the reforms are being implemented rather than whether they are needed.

He likened the ongoing transition to a process that naturally comes with initial discomfort before yielding stability, expressing confidence that the country is gradually moving towards a more balanced and sustainable phase.

The Chief of Staff also welcomed the approach adopted by WOPU, describing it as a constructive engagement model that prioritises collaboration over confrontation.

He said the group’s recognition of ongoing government efforts signals a maturing civic space where organised labour and civil movements can contribute meaningfully to governance.

Gbajabiamila assured the delegation of the Presidency’s openness to partnerships that promote national unity, economic growth, and inclusive development.

Earlier in his remarks, Coordinator-General of WOPU, Comrade Williams Akporeha, said the organisation represents a broad spectrum of Nigerian workers and stakeholders committed to national progress.

He explained that the movement draws membership from across sectors, including artisans, professionals, entrepreneurs, farmers, transporters, and youths, united by a shared goal of building a stronger economy.

Akporeha said WOPU believes that cooperation between government and organised groups is critical to strengthening democratic institutions and improving public trust.

He added that the group is actively mobilising support across the country to sustain ongoing reforms and ensure continuity of policies aimed at national development.

Highlighting its nationwide structure, he noted that WOPU has a presence in all states, local government areas, and wards, positioning it as a key grassroots platform for engagement and advocacy.

Akporeha expressed optimism that sustained collaboration with the administration would accelerate progress and deliver tangible benefits for citizens.

The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and partnership as Nigeria navigates its current phase of economic and institutional reforms.