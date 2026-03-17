2027: Ogun East Senator Must Come from Ijebuland, Says Coalition

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A coalition of political leaders, traditional stakeholders, professionals, and youth groups across Ijebuland in Ogun State has revealed its position on the Ogun East senatorial election in 2027.

Pointedly, the coalition known as Ijebu Lokan Movement, after consultations with communities and critical stakeholders in the district, declared that the next senator of Ogun East must come from Ijebuland and outside the Remo federal constituency.

The movement, in a statement signed by the group’s Head of Media and Strategy, Bode Mebude, unequivocally rejected and condemned the senatorial ambitions of both Senator Gbenga Daniel and Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The statement read: “Their aspirations for the Ogun East Senate seat represent a clear attempt to perpetuate political domination by the Remo axis at the expense of justice, fairness, and equitable representation within Ogun East senatorial district.

“For years, the Remo bloc has occupied strategic political positions within Ogun East and Ogun State. It is, therefore, politically unjustifiable and morally indefensible for the same axis to seek to monopolize the senatorial seat that rightly belongs to the broader interests of Ogun East.

“The Ijebu Lokan Movement wishes to make it abundantly clear that Ijebu people will no longer accept political marginalization in a district where they constitute a major political and demographic force.

“Let it be clearly understood that the movement has resolved to mobilise its entire political structure, grassroots machinery, and voting strength across Ogun East to support any credible candidate from Ogun East who is not from the three local government areas that make up the Remo federal constituency.

“The attempt by some political actors to promote the narrative that Ijebu land lacks qualified individuals capable of representing Ogun East in the Senate is both insulting and intellectually dishonest. Such a claim is a deliberate effort to undermine the competence, leadership heritage, and political strength of the Ijebu people.

“Ijebu land is blessed with a deep reservoir of experienced, capable, and accomplished leaders who are fully prepared to represent Ogun East with competence, dignity, and strategic vision.

“Among the respected sons and daughters of Ijebu whose names have emerged in ongoing consultations, and who will later be subjected to the collective decision and democratic vote of the movement to produce a consensus candidate are Alhaji Femi Omotayo; Elder Segun Adesegun; Senator Lekan Mustapha; Hon. Wale Ogunbanjo; Hon. Dapo Okubadejo; Mr. Tokunbo Talabi; and Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, alongside other distinguished Ijebu sons and daughters who may still declare their ambitions in the coming months.”

The group expressed its resolve to conduct a broad, consultative, and participatory process that will allow members of the movement and stakeholders across Ogun East to democratically adopt a consensus candidate who will carry the collective mandate of Ijebu land into the senatorial contest at the appropriate time.

“Let it also be clearly stated that the era when decisions affecting Ogun East were imposed without regard for fairness or consultation is over.

The Ijebu Lokan Movement is fully mobilised and politically prepared to defend the legitimate aspirations of Ijebu people and ensure that the principle of equity prevails in the forthcoming senatorial election. We call on all sons and daughters of Ijebu land, traditional institutions, youth organisations, community leaders, professionals, and political stakeholders to rise in unity and support this historic mission,” it said.

The movement further stated that it would claim its rightful place and resist any attempts to silence or sideline it, adding that the coming election cycle would mark a turning point in the political history of Ogun East.