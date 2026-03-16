Tinubu Swears in Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister of State 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday afternoon administered oath of office on Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance at the State House, Abuja.

Oyedele’s appointment followed a recent minor cabinet reshuffle in which the former Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, was redeployed as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, marking her third portfolio in the Tinubu administration.

The brief swearing-in ceremony, held at the first floor office of the President at the State House, formalised Oyedele’s entry into the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where he is expected to support government’s fiscal management and economic reform agenda.

His appointment is expected to reinforce the administration’s efforts to deepen fiscal reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s economic governance framework.

Until his nomination a fortnight ago as minister, 50 year-old Oyedele served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, a body established in 2024 by President Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s tax administration and fiscal policy framework.

The committee was credited with developing proposals aimed at simplifying the tax system, improving compliance, and expanding government revenue.

Details later…