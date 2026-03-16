Ozoka Applauds Soludo’s Transformational Leadership as Gov Begins Second Term Tuesday

An entrepreneur, Dr. Odera Ozoka, has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his historic re-election and upcoming swearing-in for a second term.

In a congratulatory message issued to mark the governor’s inauguration which holds on Tuesday, Ozoka described Soludo as a transformational leader whose administration has significantly impacted the development of the state since he assumed office in 2022.

According to Ozoka, there are leaders who merely serve and those who transform societies, noting that Soludo belongs to the latter category. He stated that the governor entered office with not only a manifesto but also a mission grounded in sound economic principles and a deep commitment to the progress of Anambra State.

Ozoka noted that the outcome of the 2025 gubernatorial election demonstrated the overwhelming support of the people for the governor’s leadership. He pointed out that Soludo won in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, an achievement recorded only once before in the state’s democratic history under former governor Willie Obiano in 2017 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He described the victory as evidence of a governing tradition that delivers results for the people.

Ozoka further commended the governor’s vision in key sectors such as youth empowerment, healthcare and education, stating that many of the administration’s plans are already yielding tangible results.

He also highlighted the visit of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra State on May 8, 2025, describing it as a defining moment of Soludo’s first term. During the visit, he said the President arrived through the Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri and commissioned several landmark projects in Awka, including the new Government House, Solution Fun City, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies, and the Presidential Lodge.

He said Tinubu described Soludo as a good thinker and solution provider,” adding that the state was being positioned on the path of 21st-century development.

“Standing before the people at Alex Ekwueme Square, the President’s endorsement was unambiguous. He described Soludo as a good thinker and a solution provider and declared that Anambra was being placed squarely on the path of 21st-century development. The visit was not merely ceremonial, it was confirmation, by the highest office in the land, that Anambra is building, rising, and delivering.”

Ozoka noted that Soludo’s first term achievements also included improvements in security across the state, particularly in addressing the activities of criminal elements that previously disrupted commercial activities in several communities.

He further praised the administration’s push for technology-driven governance through initiatives such as the Solution Innovation District, the UNDP-partnered Makerspace, the SolutionLens transparency platform and the LevelUp digital governance programme. These initiatives, he said, have positioned Anambra as a leading state in technology-enabled governance in Nigeria.

In the area of youth empowerment, Ozoka highlighted the success of the “Two Skills” programme, which has reportedly trained more than 20,000 young people in entrepreneurship and technology. According to him, the programme has deployed about N4.5 billion in equipment financing and working capital support, with about 80 percent of participants launching businesses.

He added that the governor’s performance has attracted several recognitions, including Governor of the Year awards for good governance, economic transformation and urban renewal from various media organisations and institutions.

Ozoka also referenced the signing of the South-East Development Commission Act in July 2024 by President Tinubu, describing it as a historic step welcomed by Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The commission is expected to drive economic growth in the region with a target of increasing the South-East’s Gross Domestic Product from $40 billion to $200 billion by 2035.

He noted that Soludo has played an important role in strengthening relations between the federal government and the South-East, drawing on his experience as a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a respected economist.

“As he prepares to begin his second term, the foundations have been laid, the direction is clear and the people of Anambra have spoken with one unmistakable voice,” Ozoka said.

“Congratulations, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on your gubernatorial victory and swearing-in for a second term. May your victories continue to be Anambra’s victories long after you have left office,” he added.