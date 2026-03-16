‘LightRay!/Distortion’ Partners Delta Govt to Revitalise Reading Culture, Library Services in Nigeria

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State has hosted the first-ever World Book Day Festival in a deliberate effort to revive the dwindling reading culture among Nigerian youths, vis-á-vis declining public library services across the state, thereby putting Delta in the league of regions in the world promoting literature and critical literacy creativity.

The historic literary event, tagged LightRay!/Distortion World Book Day Festival 2026, brought together a spectrum of stakeholders including seasoned educators, civil servants, writers, students and literary advocates, was a momentous celebration of books, reading culture and creative ingenuity.

The landmark event, themed, “That Which Bends Transcends”, was organised by LightRay! Media Books and Creative Society in collaboration with the Delta State Government through the Office of the Head of Service.

The author and Nigerian and Africa’s literary Amazon, Lady Ejiro Umukoro, Award Recipient of ChangeMaker Award of the United States Agency for Global Media and the British Council International Communications Award Winner, is the Founder and President of LightRay! Media Books and Creative Society.

The global Book Day was conceived as a platform to promote literature, creativity, and the growth of the communication through reading and creative economy across the 25 local government areas of Delta State, the organisers revealed.

It was highlighted by the launch of the novel, Distortion written by Lady Ejiro Umukoro, a remarkable literary mirror of contemporary socio-cultural life that has gained local and international acclaim, and which has been duly approved by the Delta State Ministry of Education as a literature text for secondary schools across the state.

The event also featured performances from students drawn from both public and private schools in Asaba.

Among them was Miss Unumeri Success Aghoghomena of Saint Patricia Group of Schools, who delivered a powerful spoken word poetry performance titled “A New Nigeria is Possible.” Her presentation drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Another standout performance came from Master Prosper Onojite of Westend Mixed Secondary School Asaba, whose spoken word piece also captivated attendees and further highlighted the creativity and literary potential of young students in the state.

Lady Ejiro Umukoro, who is also a recipient of the British Council International Communications Entrepreneur Award, noted that Nigeria currently lacks a unified national celebration of World Book Day, unlike others including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland, where the literary celebration takes place in March.

The festival was conceived as a restoration avenue for the dwindling reading habits and as well as to stir up literary activities in schools and and communities, she explained while lamenting the obvious dip in reading habits and literary creativity.

According to her, the worrisome trends is manifested in glaring inability of Nigerians to readily list notable Nigerian and African authors, a situation aggravated by the pervasive influence of streaming platforms, social media and constant online engagements.

Lady Umukoro further noted that habits were formed when people practised certain actions consistently until they become part of a culture. “If we want to rebuild a reading culture, we must consciously create the habits that sustain it”, she said.

She also stressed the need for greater investment in library infrastructure, saying that 27 public libraries was a grossly inadequate a number for Delta State peopled with several millions. has only 27 libraries, a number she described as insufficient for the state’s population.

She called for the establishment of at least two well-equipped libraries in each of the 25 local government areas of ĥ, alongside the training of professional librarians and the encouragement of private library initiatives.

Umukoro further urged policymakers to reconsider educational policies that discouraged the use of indigenous languages as a medium of instruction, stressing that local languages are essential to cultural identity and intellectual development.

“This festival is more than a celebration; it is a call to action. We are here to inspire change, promote literature and creativity, and create a platform where professionals, civil servants, schools, libraries, book clubs, and students can work together to reimagine the role of books in shaping our society”, Lady Ejiro Umukoro said.

Guest speaker RTN Smart Edoge, Esq., Deputy Clerk of Administration at the Delta State House of Assembly, described ‘Distortion’ as a powerful reflection of society’s struggles and moral challenges.

“This is a significant step toward promoting critical thinking and moral reflection among students,” he said.

Head of Service of Delta State, Dr Minim Oseji, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Wilson Chukwuka, also commended the initiative. “This is a bold step toward reshaping the educational and cultural landscape of our state.”

Mrs. Stella Macaulay, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Delta State Ministry of Information, stressed the importance of cultivating a strong reading culture, commending Lasy Umukoro’s efforts at promoting literary clubs in Delta schools a welcome tonic.

She described aliteracy, the ability to read but choosing not to, as a growing challenge. Quoting writer Richard Steele, she said that “reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.”

She also urged greater participation in book clubs and reading communities, both physical and online.

The festival also received goodwill messages from several stakeholders in the literary and educational sectors, including Dr. Gabriel Okonjo, President of the Asaba Book Literacy and Reading Club; Dr. Omena Egedi; Charles Omordia, Founder of Schoolvilles Asaba; Chief (Mrs.) Theresa “Mummy” Allanah; Uche Egbuche, representing the Capone of the Nigeria Association of Seadogs; and Testimony Asiagwu, Founder and Director of Robotics4Kids Africa, among others.

Meanwhile, the organisers unveiled a series of multi-million naira inter-school and community competitions to encourage participation and creativity, including Best Book Club, Most Vibrant Library, Book-a-thons, Performance Art, Poetry, Stage Plays, Skits, Best Short AI Film, Script Writing, and Voiceover Artistry.

The next phase of the initiative will commence on April 23, aligning with the global celebration of World Book Day, and will expand activities across schools and communities throughout the state.

World Book Day, established by the United Nations, is a global celebration that promotes books, reading, and literacy worldwide.