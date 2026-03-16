IOM Praises Edo Govt for Continued Support to Trafficked Victims 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has praised the seriousness of Edo State Government in addressing migration issues in the state.

Chief of Mission, Nigeria, Ms. Sharon Dimanche, in an engagement with the media in Benin City over the weekend, asserted she was impressed with the level the government has escalated the issue of irregular migration in the state.

She said from the level of involvement by the state government, and steps already taken by way of partnership and investment, “we can ensure that migration becomes safer, more orderly, and a force for development rather than risk.”

Impressed by what she saw, Ms. Dimache noted: “I also had the honour of calling on His Excellency, the governor of Edo State. I want to thank him and his team for the strong leadership they continue to show on migration issues, particularly in supporting returnees, protecting vulnerable people, and creating opportunities for young people,”

She disclosed that what she witnessed in the state as a first timer, especially at the ADP Fish Farm, where a young returnee who felt she was finished when she first came back to Nigeria after a very difficult journey, but today learning new skills, rebuilding her confidence, and beginning to support her family again, is an indication that the state government is providing succour to trafficked victims.

“Over the past two days, l have travelled across Benin City and met many people whose lives have been touched by the work of 1OM and our partners.

“I also visited EdoJobs and the Vivian Sexual Assault Referral Centre, where I met courageous women and young people who are receiving the support they need to rebuild their lives.

“Moments like these remind us that migration is not an abstract issue. Behind every statistic there is a person, a family, a story of struggle, but also a story of resilience,” she emphasised.

She stressed that change of attitude among the citizenry concerning irregular migration is possible, adding “Edo State gives me real hope. The leadership of the state government, the energy of young people, and the resilience of communities show that change is possible.”

Providing an insight into the activities of IOM, she said since 2017, over 9,000 migrants from Edo have been supported to return home safely, and more than 8,000 have received reintegration support to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

“We have also assisted over 1,100 victims of trafficking, and more than 5000 people have received psychological support to help them recover from trauma.

“Across the state, more than three million people have been reached through awareness campaigns on safe migration, helping communities understand the risks of irregular migration and the alternatives available to them,” she posited.

She explained further that the work of IOM includes saving lives when people are in crisis.

According to her, Nigeria hosts over 3.7 million internally displaced persons, people who have lost homes, livelihoods, and sometimes family members due to conflict or disaster, the organisation supports with shelter, water, protection, and basic services is essential.

“Second, helping people rebuild their lives and stabilizing communities. When migrants return home, or when communities receive displaced populations, they need opportunities, jobs, and support so they can move forward with dignity.

“Third, creating safer and regular migration pathways. Too many young people still risk their lives on dangerous journeys because they believe there is no other option. Migration should never be a desperate gamble. It should happen safely, legally, and with dignity.”

She maintained that when well-managed, migration can bring enormous benefits to countries and communities.

To bring about the desire change, partnership with governments, communities, international organisations, donors, and the private sector is needed.

However, she said over 1,200 migrants continue to return each year, and many of the unemployed young people remain vulnerable to trafficking and irregular migration. That is why sustained support from partners and donors remain essential, she added.