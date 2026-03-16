Court Orders Arrest of Businessman Over Alleged N1.2b Fraud

Wale Igbintade

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Nigerian businessman, Rolland Oluwasegun Elusoji, over his alleged involvement in a N1.2 billion fraud.

The arrest order, contained in a warrant marked Form E, was issued and signed by the judge on February 18, 2026, following an application by the prosecution.

The court directed the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to arrest the defendant wherever he may be found and produce him before the court.

Elusoji was scheduled to appear before the court on February 18, 2026, to take his plea on charges bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, and money laundering involving the sum of N1,207,000,000.

The charges were filed by operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, in a suit marked FHC/L/583C/2025.

In charge, the PSFU accused Elusoji and two others—Oladejo Funmilayo Grace and Abiola Oluwasegun, who are currently at large—of committing the alleged offences on November 30, 2024, in Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the defendants fraudulently obtained the money from Otunba Seye Famojuro under the pretence of purchasing a luxury vehicle and real estate property on his behalf.

The prosecutor, Barrister Achi Caleb, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), told the court that the alleged offences are contrary to Sections 8(1) and 1(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

He also stated that the alleged acts contravene Section 21(a) and are punishable under Section 18(2) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The court was informed that despite being served with the charge through his email address and phone contact, as well as through his counsel following a court order issued in November 2025, Elusoji has failed to appear in court to take his plea.

One of the counts alleges that the defendant and his co-accused conspired to obtain about N1.207 billion from Famojuro by falsely claiming the funds would be used to purchase a vehicle and real estate property for him.

Another count states that the defendants fraudulently obtained N270 million from the complainant under the pretence of purchasing a 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 for him, knowing the representation to be false.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants knowingly received and controlled the said funds, which are believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, thereby committing offences under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Justice Owoeye subsequently adjourned the matter to May 25, 2026, for the arraignment of the defendant.