  • Monday, 16th March, 2026

Again, Emirates Announces Suspension of All Flights to Dubai

Nigeria | 30 minutes ago

*Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Grounds All Flights to Dubai

Chinedu Eze

As Iran continues to send missile to the United Arab Emirates and end of the war between Iran, United States and Israel is not in sight, Emirates Airlines has again announced suspension of all flights to Dubai.

The announcement was contained in its latest travel update on Monday March 16 and advised that all travellers should not go to Dubai International Airport.

The suspension of services follows advice issued by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on Monday morning, which grounded all DXB flights.

In its latest announcement, Emirates stated that all Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

It said it is working closely with the relevant authorities to assess the situation and support the safe resumption of operations when possible.

“Customers are reminded not to travel to the airport at this time and to continue checking this page for the latest updates.

The flights’ suspension comes after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, what US President Donald Trump described as a “major combat operation”, forcing airlines to reroute services that would normally cross the region.

The Gulf carrier had resumed Dubai-Lagos–Dubai skeletal flight operations on 6th March 2026.

As of March 16, 2026, Iran is actively continuing to target the United Arab Emirates with missile and drone strikes, with the UAE Defense Ministry reporting ongoing interceptions

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