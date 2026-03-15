State Police: Delta to Build 25 New Divisional Headquarters, Special Police Protection Unit

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the implementation of the federal government’s policy on state policing, the Delta State Government has approved the construction of state-of-the-art Divisional Police Headquarters across the 25 local government areas (LGAs) of the state to support state policing, as part of its efforts to strengthen security in the state further.

The state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said EXCO also approved the building of the Special Police Protection Unit (SPU) in the state.

Aniagwu said the decision was in line with Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda and the administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the state’s residents.

According to him, the state executive council approved the construction of 25 modern divisional police headquarters, one in each local government area.

He explained that the projects, which are expected to cost over N34 billion, are aimed at strengthening the state’s security architecture, particularly as the federal government moves towards implementing state policing across the country.

Aniagwu said: “The Executive Council meeting today, as usual, was led by the governor in line with the MORE Agenda, and several projects that touched the lives of our people across the 25 local government areas and across different sectors were approved.

“However, principal among the decisions reached hinges today on the number one responsibility of the government, which is the security of lives and property.”

He added that the approval of the security projects demonstrates the state government’s proactive approach to safeguarding residents.

He said: “Flowing from that, and ahead of the federal government’s policy on state policing, the state government today approved the construction of state-of-the-art divisional police headquarters in the 25 local government areas of the state. That means we will have 25 such facilities.

“In addition, the executive council also approved the establishment of a Special Police Protection Unit. These two projects together will gulp over N34 billion.

“Even though Delta today ranks as one of the most secure and safest states to live in Nigeria, our government believes that we need to take it a notch higher.

“With the federal government favourably disposed to allowing state policing across the country, there is a need for us to move ahead of others, and that is why the approval has been given.”

He added that the Commissioner for Housing had been directed to commence necessary processes to ensure the projects are executed without delay.

Aniagwu further disclosed that the council also approved several other projects across different sectors, including road infrastructure in riverine communities, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting socio-economic development across the state.