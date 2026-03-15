Endless Killings of Soldiers in Borno

The recent killings of three commanding officers of the Nigerian Army by Boko Haram and ISWAP at different locations in Borno State have again exposed the increasing vulnerability of the Nigerian military, Davidson Iriekpen writes

The last three weeks have been challenging to the Nigerian military as it reportedly lost at least three commanding officers in charge of forward operations bases following coordinated assaults by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) at different locations within seven days in Borno State.

With the latest casualties, the number of senior officers reportedly killed within the last three months has risen to seven.

During the same period, over 40 soldiers were said to have been killed by the two terrorist groups who are not relenting in their blood-sucking mission to overthrow the Nigerian government, eradicate Western-influenced education, and establish a strict Islamic caliphate under Sharia law in northern Nigeria.

Security analysts said the recent attacks exposed the persistent threat posed by the insurgents in Borno State despite the ongoing military operations aimed at degrading their capabilities.

In recent months, the military has intensified operations in high-risk locations, including the Sambisa Forest, the Timbuktu Triangle, the Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad Basin. Though its recent statements claimed that scores of the insurgents’ commanders and fighters were killed during operations conducted across multiple fronts, with several major terrorist camps also destroyed, the number of officers and their soldiers lost during retaliatory attacks has blighted their gallantry.

According to media reports, the three commanding officers recently killed were Lt. Col. Umar Faruq, Commander of the Kukawa base and the 101 Brigade; Lt. Col. S.I. Iliyasu, who served in Konduga; and Major Umar Ibrahim Mairiga, who headed the Mayenti base.

Within the last three months, the commanding officers stationed in Damasak, Kukawa and Bama have also reportedly been killed while defending their bases.

Findings showed that most of the deaths occurred during attacks on military bases or ambushes carried out by insurgents during clearance operations.

The most recent incident occurred on March 9, when insurgents overran a military camp in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, killing the commanding officer, Lt. Col. Faruq, alongside several soldiers. Local and security sources said the insurgents attacked the base around 12am.

Insurgents also attacked the military base last month but were repelled by troops under the command of the late Faruq, with many terrorists reportedly killed. His response during the earlier attack was widely commended by residents of the community and celebrated on social media. But due to the persistence of the terrorist groups, he lost his life.

On March 1, another commanding officer, Major Mairiga, was killed when Boko Haram terrorists attacked his base in Mayenti, Bama LGA.

A security source said the officer resisted the attack fiercely but was eventually overwhelmed by the terrorists’ superior firepower.

The attack occurred weeks after several soldiers were killed during another assault on a military base in Jakana, Kaga LGA, where terrorists reportedly burned armoured vehicles and carted away large quantities of ammunition.

On March 6, the Commanding Officer of the 222 Battalion in Konduga, Lt. Col. Iliyasu, was also killed along with several soldiers during another attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Other personnel attached to the 21 Special Armoured Brigade were reportedly killed during the ambush, including a lieutenant.

Earlier, on January 28, Boko Haram fighters attacked a military formation in Damasak, killing seven soldiers, including the commanding officer, during an ambush near the town. The terrorists reportedly ambushed a patrol team, capturing the officer before executing him alongside other personnel.

Soldiers were also reportedly killed during a coordinated attack on a military base in Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA where a senior military officer was also killed, while more than 100 people were abducted.

Last November, in what could have been considered a sacrilege, the commander with the Nigerian Army’s 25 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Musa Uba, was killed by ISWAP fighters who then taunted Nigerian authorities by releasing footage about his death after he was captured.

Many security experts are worried over the frequent ambush attacks and raiding of military bases particularly in the North-east, North-west, and North-central, where the military is battling insurgency and banditry. This, they feel, shows a worrying trend.

More worrisome is the frequent loss of soldiers when Nigeria is not officially at war, and the fact that non-state actors are allowed to become increasingly daring in their operations to the extent of killing a huge number of security officials.

While many Nigerians appreciate the risks security personnel take in the course of carrying out their lawful duties, it has become increasingly important for security operatives to be more proactive in carrying out their professional duties so as not to become vulnerable to attacks.

Analysts have argued that Nigeria’s security challenges and emerging threats have made it imperative for the country’s military and other relevant stakeholders to be several steps ahead of these enemies of society.

They emphasised the need to increase the resources and training available to security agents. This, they added, could include providing better equipment and weapons, as well as training in the latest tactics and techniques for dealing with terrorist groups and other emerging threats. Additionally, increased intelligence and surveillance capabilities would be essential in tracking down those responsible for the killings and bringing them to justice.

Those who spoke with THISDAY on account of anonymity, equally argued that the circumstances surrounding the attacks on military formations in Borno and Niger states usually expose the weaknesses in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

First, they pointed to ISWAP’s increased capability in rapid intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Second, it underscored poor coordination between Nigeria’s military authorities and counter-terrorism units, as well as poor technological improvements despite increased defence spending.

No doubt technology may have aided ISWAP in quickly detecting hideouts. This is based on evidence that shows ISWAP’s growing use of technology to enhance its activities in recent years. For example, it is now using drones for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and attacks.

In 2022 it released a video of military camps and vehicles, which it filmed using drones to spy on the Nigerian Army and the Multinational Joint Task Force in Wajiroko.

This raises the question of whether Nigeria’s military has been investing enough in its technological capabilities. The country invests heavily in the military. In the 2025 budget, N6.57 trillion – about 12.45 per cent of the total budget was approved for security and defence. In the 2026 budget, N5.41 trillion was proposed.

With the gradual shift in terrorism and counter-terrorism towards a technology war, the Nigerian military authorities must understand that investing in technological capabilities, including tracking technology, is not a luxury. It is a necessity.

This is why they must improve their capacity by strengthening intelligence gathering, surveillance and operational capabilities and react professionally to intelligence reports to forestall attacks from ambushes by ragtag non-state actors.

It hoped that vital and strategic lessons were learnt from the emergency high-level meeting convened last Tuesday by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), with the country’s top military leadership where a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations and the need to strengthen operational strategies against terrorist groups were again enunciated and articulated.